GTU President elected Caribbean Union of Teachers Trustee

Aug 23, 2019 News 0

In recognition of its continued efforts to champion the interest of teachers, the Guyana Teachers Union [GTU] continues to be entrusted with executive positions at the level of the Caribbean Union of Teachers [CUT].

The newly elected CUT executive members [Mark Lyte is second from left].

CUT is a body designed to unite teachers from across the Caribbean to create a framework that enables them to work together in harmony.
At its 39th biennial conference held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on August 4 through August 10, last, GTU President, Mr. Mark Lyte, was elected an office holder in the capacity of Trustee.
Speaking of this honour Lyte said, “I am grateful for the support that I received from my unit and the other units across the Caribbean. This is a recognition of the work we do in Guyana for our teachers…persons recognise that you can serve in greater ways at the level of CUT.”
Also elected was GTU’s Ms. Dolores Benjamin who will represent Guyana on CUT’s Status of Women Committee.
GTU’s General Secretary, Ms. Coretta McDonald, severed as CUT’s Third Vice President for the past two bienniums. She, however, did not contest at the most recent elections neither did Sister Hazel Pile-Lewis who was a member of the Status of Women Committee for the past two bienniums as well.
The recent conference was held under the theme: “Caribbean Women Taking the Lead in Transforming the Norm and Culture.”

