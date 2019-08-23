Carpenter charged for breaking and entering, remanded to prison

A man, who broke into his neighbour’s house and allegedly stole a quantity of electronic items and other articles, was on Wednesday remanded to prison after he was brought before the courts.

Fifty-seven-year-old Daniel Gullford, a carpenter appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the charge was read to him.

The court heard that between August 15, 2019, and August 16, 2019, at Lot 333 Cummings Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, he broke and enter the dwelling house of Revon Turman.

Gullford allegedly stole a 50-inch smart television, an x-box, HP laptop, a wrist watch and a bottle of Johnny Walker whisky, property of same Revon Turman.

Gullford denied the charge. Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the grounds that he has no fixed place of abode.

Prosecutor Mansfield added that the defendant is a flight risk. No items were recovered and when the defendant was arrested he told the police that he assisted in removing the articles from the house.

Investigations are still ongoing. Gullford was remanded to prison until August 28, 2019.