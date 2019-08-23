Latest update August 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Carpenter charged for breaking and entering, remanded to prison

Aug 23, 2019 News 0

A man, who broke into his neighbour’s house and allegedly stole a quantity of electronic items and other articles, was on Wednesday remanded to prison after he was brought before the courts.

Remanded: Daniel Gullford

Fifty-seven-year-old Daniel Gullford, a carpenter appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the charge was read to him.
The court heard that between August 15, 2019, and August 16, 2019, at Lot 333 Cummings Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, he broke and enter the dwelling house of Revon Turman.
Gullford allegedly stole a 50-inch smart television, an x-box, HP laptop, a wrist watch and a bottle of Johnny Walker whisky, property of same Revon Turman.
Gullford denied the charge. Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the grounds that he has no fixed place of abode.
Prosecutor Mansfield added that the defendant is a flight risk. No items were recovered and when the defendant was arrested he told the police that he assisted in removing the articles from the house.
Investigations are still ongoing. Gullford was remanded to prison until August 28, 2019.

More in this category

Sports

2019 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifying –Group D Shanic Thornhill brace leads Lady Jags edge host Curacao in opening match

2019 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifying –Group D...

Aug 23, 2019

Guyana’s fortunes in the realms of female football development continues to yield encouraging results with the Under-17 Lady Jags following on from where their Under-20 counterparts left off in...
Read More
Second annual Bartica Basketball Camp begins today

Second annual Bartica Basketball Camp begins

Aug 23, 2019

Sebai to host Matarkai for Indigenous Heritage football and cricket qualifiers

Sebai to host Matarkai for Indigenous Heritage...

Aug 23, 2019

Roach, Gabriel keep India in check as rain frustrates

Roach, Gabriel keep India in check as rain...

Aug 23, 2019

NSC pumps $3.6M into GAPLF’s participation at FESUPO/NAPF Pan AM and SA C/ship

NSC pumps $3.6M into GAPLF’s participation at...

Aug 23, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – UDFA Leg Milerock, Eagles, Botofago & Amelia’s Ward to clash in today’s Semis

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Aug 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019