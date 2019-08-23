2019 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifying –Group D Shanic Thornhill brace leads Lady Jags edge host Curacao in opening match

Guyana’s fortunes in the realms of female football development continues to yield encouraging results with the Under-17 Lady Jags following on from where their Under-20 counterparts left off in sweeping the Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship, Group A which was hosted here last month.

This time, the U17s are on the road and on Wednesday evening last defeated host nation Curacao 2-1 on account of a Shanic Thornhill double to win their opening match of the 2019 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifying – Group D, played at the Stadion Ergilio Hato Willemstad, Curacao.

Thornhill scored either side of play to ensure Guyana walked away with three points and currently stands second in the group on goal difference after Bahamas defeated St. Vincent & the Grenadines 4-1 in the opening match of the group earlier on Wednesday evening.The young Guyanese took the lead in the 8th minute when Thornhill found the back of the nets and they held that advantage up until the 61st minute when Curacao fired back to level the score.

But, not content in having the home team sit level with them, Thornhill rocked the back of the nets in the 74th minute to ensure Guyana retook the lead and eventually win the match.

Guyana will be going after their second win this evening when they take on St. Vincent & the Grenadines from 18:00hrs, the main attraction will be between host nation Curacao and the Bahamas. Guyana’s final match will be on Sunday from 17:00hrs against the Bahamas and this encounter can most likely decide the group winner.

Guyana’s Starting X1: 1. Deekola Chester (GK), 2. Jenea Knight (C), 3. Hasha Holder, 4. Samara Rodrigues, 5. Samantha Banfield, 6. Alleia Alleyne, 7. Latesha Sutherland, 8. Shamya Daniels, 9. Jalade Trim, 10. Shanic Thornhill, 11. Akasha Low-Koan.

In results from other matches, Saint Lucia 2-1 Anguilla, Honduras 12-0 Bonaire, Antigua & Barbuda 2-4 Martinique, Dominica 1-8 Cayman Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis 10-0 U.S. Virgin Islands, Barbados 1-1 Belize.