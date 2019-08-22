Trophy Stall assists Caribbean Karate tourney

The Trophy Stall continued its support for sports locally by recently committing to supporting the Guyana Karate Federation’s (GKF) IKD Caribbean Cup competition, which will be held this weekend at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

This Caribbean Cup competition will see Karatekas competing for championship honours in both junior and senior categories.

Speaking at the Trophy Stall’s South Road, Georgetown location on Tuesday, proprietor Ramesh Sunich highlighted that the company is always elated to be an ally of sport.

Chief Instructor and Chairman of the Guyana Karate College, Frank Woon-A-Tai expressed heartfelt gratitude to Sunich and his company for the kind gesture.

The IKD Caribbean Cup is expected to commence tomorrow with training sessions and seminars. The competition days are Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25. Woon-A-Tai anticipates that this tournament will not only be large, but will contribute to Guyana’s Sport Tourism sector.

With students coming from the Transport Karate Club and the YMCA, Guyana’s contingent is expected to be in excess of 100 students. Thus Woon-A-Tai believes that Guyana has the capacity to do well in this tournament, especially since the event is being hosted on home turf.

Other countries participating in this tournament are: Trinidad and Tobago, from whom 79 students are expected to come; Barbados with a total of 74, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (25); and other smaller islands which would also be in attendance.