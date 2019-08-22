Temporary runway lights damage tyres of American Airlines aircraft during midnight takeoff

An American Airlines (AA) plane was disabled yesterday and the Timehri airport closed for hours, after the tyres of the aircraft were badly damaged by temporary runway lights while turning before takeoff.

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) later said that a notice had been issued to pilots to be cautious around the area.

This latest incident would have followed another, just over a week ago, in which an arriving AA plane was forced to divert to Trinidad after the runway lights went down. The airport had installed temporary lights while fixing the problem.

The entire airport, including the runway, is being renovated to the tune of US$150M, with the project dragging on for nine years now.

With regards to the incident yesterday, the airport explained that at approximately 00:34hrs, American Airlines flight AA1512, destined for Miami, was executing a turn on the RWY 06 threshold for takeoff.

“During the turn, the aircraft’s nose gear and right main gear tyres were deflated after coming into contact with temporary threshold lights. As a result, the aircraft became disabled, and the runway closed.”

The CJIA made it clear that these temporary threshold lights were put in place by the China Harbour Engineering Company, its contractor, to facilitate the runway extension works.

“The appropriate Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was previously issued to advise of these works, and for pilots to exercise caution when in the vicinity of the threshold. The 128 passengers and 5 crew members were transported from the aircraft to the terminal building via airport buses.”

According to CJIA, at 04:40hrs, the runway was reopened for flight operations following the relocation of the aircraft.

It was also disclosed that an internal investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances leading to the aircraft coming into contact with the lights.

“The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority has also been called in to conduct an independent investigation.”

American Airlines is flying the Miami, Florida route and is set to introduce the New York leg in December.