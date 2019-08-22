Road construction sees farmers flocking to acquire farm lands at Millie’s Hide Out

Latest update August 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
With the start of construction a road leading to the Berbice River, farmers have been moving in their numbers to secure lands at Millie’s Hide Out. In fact, the Regional Democratic Council [RDC] of Region 10 has been in receipt of more than 600 applications for land in recent weeks.Speaking on this development this week was Regional Executive Officer [REO], Orrin Gordon. According to Gordon, government had given the Region a sum of $13M towards the completion of some two miles of road leading to the Berbice River. Already nine miles of road have been completed, a state of affairs that has started to arouse an abundance of interest in farm lands in that area.
Aug 22, 2019The Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice is in the process of rebuilding after a few years. In an effort to ensure the club is properly managed, members recently elected...
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
I was travelling in David Hinds’ car on our return from a private function (see my column of Monday, July 22, 2019, captioned... more
It is raining goodies. It is Christmas in August. Elections are in the air. You know that for sure when governments begin... more
U.S. President Donald Trump’s new rule on immigration and nationality, published on Monday, August 12, is not different... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]