August 22nd, 2019

Road construction sees farmers flocking to acquire farm lands at Millie’s Hide Out

Aug 22, 2019 News

With the start of construction a road leading to the Berbice River, farmers have been moving in their numbers to secure lands at Millie’s Hide Out. In fact, the Regional Democratic Council [RDC] of Region 10 has been in receipt of more than 600 applications for land in recent weeks.

REO Orrin Gordon [right] in discussion with Regional Chairman, Renis Morian [left], and Regional Vice Chairman, Elroy Adolph, during a recent tour of Millie’s Hide Out.

Speaking on this development this week was Regional Executive Officer [REO], Orrin Gordon. According to Gordon, government had given the Region a sum of $13M towards the completion of some two miles of road leading to the Berbice River. Already nine miles of road have been completed, a state of affairs that has started to arouse an abundance of interest in farm lands in that area.
This development comes as no surprise to Gordon. He is nevertheless pleased to see that more people are embracing the fact that agriculture is important to Guyana’s continued growth and development, particularly with the emerging oil and gas sector.
“We have received some 628 applications thus far and the number is increasing as more and more persons are becoming cognisant that agriculture is going to be a major block of revenue generation,” the REO said.
He disclosed that from the applications received, the region is already poised to distribute some 21,000 acres of land. But according to Gordon, the plans are farther reaching because, “if we get the green-light from the Lands and Survey, we intend to cut a road at every mile post, at every road that we are doing at the creeks, and then we will give every serious farmer one acre each. That is what we intend to do so they will not be getting a piece of land with bush, but rather, developed land that will aid their farming…this is what we are pushing for in 2020,” Gordon said.
Moreover, REO Gordon asserted that the lands that the region intends to distribute are for serious farmers. For this reason, he said that there will be close monitoring and evaluation to ensure that only those who are genuine about farming can benefit.
“We are closely monitoring the applications to ensure that serious persons who are interested in farming would receive land, as we are determined and very serious about advancing agricultural development here in Region 10,” said Gordon.
He added, “We are very heartened by the large number of persons who have already applied, and we foresee more persons continuing to apply as persons recognise that agriculture is important these days.”
But even with the evolving plans, there has been one glaring challenge. Dubbing it the “greatest challenge”, the REO said that the work of the regional administration’s efforts has been somewhat delayed because of the slow movement of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission.
“We expected Lands and Surveys to move much faster, but they have not, and this is the greatest challenge that we are faced with in getting this project further advanced,” the REO said.
Given the foregoing concern, Gordon said that the Region has reached out to Commissioner of Lands and Surveys, Trevor Benn, who has said that he will ensure that his staff increases the pace of the project.

