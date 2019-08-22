Remainder of bids at NPTAB from Tuesday, August 20

Latest update August 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
(Continued from Page 11 on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 edition)
Rehabilitation of Allied Arts Building (Retender)
Rehabilitation of Connecting End Posts
Construction of Asphalt Plant Administrative & Quality Control laboratory building, Garden of Eden, E.B.D.
Ministry of Communities
Consultancy for the Preparation plan of Action for Regional Development for:-
Lot 1- East Berbice-Corentyne Region
Lot 2- Barima -Waini Region
Lot 3- Potaro-Siparuni Region
Lot 4- Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region
Rehabilitation of Heavy-Duty GH Timber Bridge, Konawaruk Sub-Region, Potaro Siparuni Region
Extension (Single Flat BLG) to Mahdia Primary School, Potaro Siparuni Region
Rehabilitation of Roadways Paramakatoi to Monkey Mountains Potaro Siparuni Region
Extension to Chenapou Primary School, Potaro Siparuni
Aug 22, 2019The Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice is in the process of rebuilding after a few years. In an effort to ensure the club is properly managed, members recently elected...
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
I was travelling in David Hinds’ car on our return from a private function (see my column of Monday, July 22, 2019, captioned... more
It is raining goodies. It is Christmas in August. Elections are in the air. You know that for sure when governments begin... more
U.S. President Donald Trump’s new rule on immigration and nationality, published on Monday, August 12, is not different... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]