Remainder of bids at NPTAB from Tuesday, August 20

(Continued from Page 11 on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 edition)
Rehabilitation of Allied Arts Building (Retender)

 

 

Rehabilitation of Connecting End Posts

 

 

Construction of Asphalt Plant Administrative & Quality Control laboratory building, Garden of Eden, E.B.D.

 

 

 

Ministry of Communities

Consultancy for the Preparation plan of Action for Regional Development for:-
Lot 1- East Berbice-Corentyne Region
Lot 2- Barima -Waini Region
Lot 3- Potaro-Siparuni Region
Lot 4- Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region

 

 

Rehabilitation of Heavy-Duty GH Timber Bridge, Konawaruk Sub-Region, Potaro Siparuni Region

 

Extension (Single Flat BLG) to Mahdia Primary School, Potaro Siparuni Region

 

Rehabilitation of Roadways Paramakatoi to Monkey Mountains Potaro Siparuni Region

 

Extension to Chenapou Primary School, Potaro Siparuni

Sports

Imran Saccoor elected President of YWCC

The Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice is in the process of rebuilding after a few years. In an effort to ensure the club is properly managed, members recently elected...
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League West Demerara FA leg to restart tomorrow at Leonora Track & Field Facility

Trophy Stall assists Caribbean Karate tourney

Team 2019 Senior CASA Squash tourney Guyanese Women sweep BVI, Men win 4-1

North Rupununi Heritage Football Qualification Tourney Paiwomak FC and FC Strikers register comprehensive wins as action gets underway

Osmond Cummings Memorial Football Ugly ending to Capital FC versus Botafago U-23 game, Buxton United cop U-15 title, Botafago females beat rest side

  • Christmas in August

    It is raining goodies. It is Christmas in August. Elections are in the air. You know that for sure when governments begin... more

