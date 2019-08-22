Porter remanded for drinking partner’s murder

Latest update August 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
Twenty-year-old Callis Rodrigues, a porter from Moruca, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday to answer to a murder charge
It is alleged that on August 17, 2019, at Kumaka Waterfront, North West District, Rodrigues murdered Oswald Henry. According to information, at about 21:30 hrs on the day in question, Rodrigues and Henry were imbibing at a shop.
The men then began to argue over who should take the last shot of rum in a bottle. Henry reportedly held onto the bottle and Rodrigues became annoyed and picked up a piece of wood and dealt Henry several lashes to his body and head.
It was reported that Henry collapsed as a result of the assault. He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Kumaka District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The matter was then reported and an investigation was launched. Rodrigues was later arrested and charged.
Chief Magistrate Mc Lennan remanded Rodrigues to prison until September 30, and transferred the matter to the Aquero Magistrate’s Court where he will make his next appearance.
