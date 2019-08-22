Osmond Cummings Memorial Football Ugly ending to Capital FC versus Botafago U-23 game, Buxton United cop U-15 title, Botafago females beat rest side

An unfortunate ending resulted in the main frame of an Under-23 encounter when Capital FC were leading Botafago FC 2-0, a Capital FC player Kevin Dornique suffered a broken left foot caused by a dangerous tackle from Qualon Andrews representing Botafago. The incident brought a premature end to the Osmond Cummings Memorial football proceedings Sunday at the Silvertown ground in Linden.

This incident has now been referred to the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) for attention by Nigel Mice Cummings who heads the Osmond Cummings Memorial Organisation.

The day began with the visiting Buxton United Under-15 team disposing of their opponents to garb the Under-15 title.

In their first game the Buxton United side brushed aside the challenge of the Rickland Hutson Leadership Academy 4-0 with goals coming from Colin Hendricks, Makaya Jarvis and Rodwell Weekes and Osafao Moore.

They then crushed the team out of the mines, Coomacka 8-0, with Colin Fredericks gaining a hat-trick, Makaya Jarvis and Anyika Headley the others.

In the lone female encounter Botafago won 2-0 over a rest combination with Sherilyn Kingston, Cliffana Hunter and Tenacia Williams being the scorers.

Following this was the game between Botafago and Capital FC at the Under 23 level. Andrews, who reportedly plays for Eagles United, was asked to suit up for Botafago who apparently could not field their regular players at the time. Reports are that Andrews was even given a yellow card moments before the unwise challenge which broke the foot of Dornique.

The next day the organisation distributed 150 backpacks with school supplies to kids in Silvertown and five food hampers were handed to the elderly in the area where the Botafago FC Club has a its home.