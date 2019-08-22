Joiner sentenced to 5 years, fined $10.8M for trafficking ganja

An Eccles man and a shop owner who were charged jointly for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking were yesterday brought before the courts.

Errol Brown, 46, of Lot 125 Eccles, East Bank Demerara and Shellyann Pompey, 28, a shop owner of Lot 74 First Street, Craig, East Bank Demerara, both appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Brown pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on August 19, 2019, at Lot 125 Eccles, East Bank Demerara, they had in their possession 27 kilograms and 318 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

However, Pompey pleaded not guilty to the same charge, telling the court that she was not involved and had no knowledge of the cannabis.

The court heard that on the day in question, at about 11:00hrs, ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department’s Narcotics Branch, received information and acted on the tip.

The ranks went to the Eccles home of Errol Brown. They then met with Brown and asked to carry out a search, to which Brown offered no objection.

The ranks discovered a large green travelling bag and a large plastic bag, containing several compact brown, yellow parcels with leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The items were then shown to Brown and Pompey; they were cautioned and escorted to CID headquarters, Narcotics Branch.

After the facts of the charge were read, Brown told the court, “she was just a house guest, and she doesn’t know anything about what I’m doing.”

Brown was sentenced to 5 years’ imprisonment and fined $10,817,928.

Pompey was granted bail to the tune of $200,000 and the matter was adjourned to September 23.