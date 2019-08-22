Jealous miner kills wife, bungles own suicide

Furious that his 44-year-old wife, Vinette Headley-James, appeared to be having an affair, and was putting out his belongings, 45-year-old Sherlock James viciously stabbed the woman to death in front of her terrified daughter.

The man then fled the scene, but police later found him in a bushy area, where he had apparently tried to slash his own throat. He is hospitalised under guard.

The senseless killing of yet another woman by a jealous spouse occurred at around 12:50 hrs yesterday at the couple’s Nabaclis Side Line Dam, East Coast Demerara residence.

Police said that the couple and their three children had resided at Lot 68, Side Line Dam.

Sherlock James, a miner, spent long periods away from home and suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair.On Sunday, James confronted her about the alleged affair. They argued and the miner assaulted his spouse then fled the scene.

However, James returned yesterday, to find that his spouse was putting his clothes in the yard.

A daughter, who was present, told the police that James warned his spouse that he would kill her if she continued to put out his belongings.

When the wife ignored his threats, James allegedly picked up a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her to the neck. The injured woman reportedly fled to the backyard. The daughter took her injured mom by taxi to the Dr. C.C. Nicholson Hospital at Nabaclis, where she succumbed.

Scouring the couple’s backyard, police eventually found the suspect lying in a bushy area with what appeared to a self-inflicted wound to the neck.

He was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital.