Jealous miner kills wife, bungles own suicide

Latest update August 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
Furious that his 44-year-old wife, Vinette Headley-James, appeared to be having an affair, and was putting out his belongings, 45-year-old Sherlock James viciously stabbed the woman to death in front of her terrified daughter.
The man then fled the scene, but police later found him in a bushy area, where he had apparently tried to slash his own throat. He is hospitalised under guard.
The senseless killing of yet another woman by a jealous spouse occurred at around 12:50 hrs yesterday at the couple’s Nabaclis Side Line Dam, East Coast Demerara residence.
Police said that the couple and their three children had resided at Lot 68, Side Line Dam.
Sherlock James, a miner, spent long periods away from home and suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair.On Sunday, James confronted her about the alleged affair. They argued and the miner assaulted his spouse then fled the scene.
However, James returned yesterday, to find that his spouse was putting his clothes in the yard.
A daughter, who was present, told the police that James warned his spouse that he would kill her if she continued to put out his belongings.
When the wife ignored his threats, James allegedly picked up a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her to the neck. The injured woman reportedly fled to the backyard. The daughter took her injured mom by taxi to the Dr. C.C. Nicholson Hospital at Nabaclis, where she succumbed.
Scouring the couple’s backyard, police eventually found the suspect lying in a bushy area with what appeared to a self-inflicted wound to the neck.
He was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Aug 22, 2019The Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice is in the process of rebuilding after a few years. In an effort to ensure the club is properly managed, members recently elected...
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
I was travelling in David Hinds’ car on our return from a private function (see my column of Monday, July 22, 2019, captioned... more
It is raining goodies. It is Christmas in August. Elections are in the air. You know that for sure when governments begin... more
U.S. President Donald Trump’s new rule on immigration and nationality, published on Monday, August 12, is not different... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]