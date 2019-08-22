Latest update August 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jealous miner kills wife, bungles own suicide

Aug 22, 2019 News 0

Furious that his 44-year-old wife, Vinette Headley-James, appeared to be having an affair, and was putting out his belongings, 45-year-old Sherlock James viciously stabbed the woman to death in front of her terrified daughter.

The couple occupied the bottom flat of this residence

Dead: Vinette Headley-James

Injured suspect: Sherlock James

The man then fled the scene, but police later found him in a bushy area, where he had apparently tried to slash his own throat. He is hospitalised under guard.
The senseless killing of yet another woman by a jealous spouse occurred at around 12:50 hrs yesterday at the couple’s Nabaclis Side Line Dam, East Coast Demerara residence.
Police said that the couple and their three children had resided at Lot 68, Side Line Dam.
Sherlock James, a miner, spent long periods away from home and suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair.On Sunday, James confronted her about the alleged affair. They argued and the miner assaulted his spouse then fled the scene.
However, James returned yesterday, to find that his spouse was putting his clothes in the yard.
A daughter, who was present, told the police that James warned his spouse that he would kill her if she continued to put out his belongings.
When the wife ignored his threats, James allegedly picked up a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her to the neck. The injured woman reportedly fled to the backyard. The daughter took her injured mom by taxi to the Dr. C.C. Nicholson Hospital at Nabaclis, where she succumbed.
Scouring the couple’s backyard, police eventually found the suspect lying in a bushy area with what appeared to a self-inflicted wound to the neck.
He was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Imran Saccoor elected President of YWCC

Imran Saccoor elected President of YWCC

Aug 22, 2019

The Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice is in the process of rebuilding after a few years. In an effort to ensure the club is properly managed, members recently elected...
Read More
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League West Demerara FA leg to restart tomorrow at Leonora Track & Field Facility

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Aug 22, 2019

Trophy Stall assists Caribbean Karate tourney

Trophy Stall assists Caribbean Karate tourney

Aug 22, 2019

Team 2019 Senior CASA Squash tourney Guyanese Women sweep BVI, Men win 4-1

Team 2019 Senior CASA Squash tourney Guyanese...

Aug 22, 2019

North Rupununi Heritage Football Qualification Tourney Paiwomak FC and FC Strikers register comprehensive wins as action gets underway

North Rupununi Heritage Football Qualification...

Aug 22, 2019

Osmond Cummings Memorial Football Ugly ending to Capital FC versus Botafago U-23 game, Buxton United cop U-15 title, Botafago females beat rest side

Osmond Cummings Memorial Football Ugly ending to...

Aug 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Christmas in August

    It is raining goodies. It is Christmas in August. Elections are in the air. You know that for sure when governments begin... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019