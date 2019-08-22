Latest update August 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Influx of immigrants places pressure on labour market, national treasury

Aug 22, 2019

While Government is not too concerned about the thousands that enter the country but not leaving legally, there is another side that is making them take notice.
In fact, the matter of immigrants has featured in the mid-year report of the Ministry of Finance.
The impact of the influx is taking its toll on the national treasury.
In fact, according to the Ministry, the influx of immigrants has the potential of crowding-out employment of local workers across several sectors.
This is creating pressure in the labour market, the report said.
“Additionally, this influx has created, and continues to create, additional demands on the Treasury, as Government seeks to ensure that appropriate systems are in place to register migrants, especially Venezuelans, so that they have access to basic social services.”
It was explained that Government, through the Multi-Agency Coordinating Committee for Migration, continues to monitor the situation closely, in order to assess and address potential socio-economic threats and risks.
Government through the task force has registered around 6,000 Venezuela migrants, according to figures supplied earlier this year.
The Civil Defence Commission has been supplying food and other items.
There have been plans to establish a community in Region 1 to deal with the Venezuela migrants.
There have also been reports of an increase in the number of Haitians and Cubans in Guyana.

