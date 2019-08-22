Influx of immigrants places pressure on labour market, national treasury

Latest update August 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
While Government is not too concerned about the thousands that enter the country but not leaving legally, there is another side that is making them take notice.
In fact, the matter of immigrants has featured in the mid-year report of the Ministry of Finance.
The impact of the influx is taking its toll on the national treasury.
In fact, according to the Ministry, the influx of immigrants has the potential of crowding-out employment of local workers across several sectors.
This is creating pressure in the labour market, the report said.
“Additionally, this influx has created, and continues to create, additional demands on the Treasury, as Government seeks to ensure that appropriate systems are in place to register migrants, especially Venezuelans, so that they have access to basic social services.”
It was explained that Government, through the Multi-Agency Coordinating Committee for Migration, continues to monitor the situation closely, in order to assess and address potential socio-economic threats and risks.
Government through the task force has registered around 6,000 Venezuela migrants, according to figures supplied earlier this year.
The Civil Defence Commission has been supplying food and other items.
There have been plans to establish a community in Region 1 to deal with the Venezuela migrants.
There have also been reports of an increase in the number of Haitians and Cubans in Guyana.
Aug 22, 2019The Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice is in the process of rebuilding after a few years. In an effort to ensure the club is properly managed, members recently elected...
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
I was travelling in David Hinds’ car on our return from a private function (see my column of Monday, July 22, 2019, captioned... more
It is raining goodies. It is Christmas in August. Elections are in the air. You know that for sure when governments begin... more
U.S. President Donald Trump’s new rule on immigration and nationality, published on Monday, August 12, is not different... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]