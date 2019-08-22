Imran Saccoor elected President of YWCC

The Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice is in the process of rebuilding after a few years. In an effort to ensure the club is properly managed, members recently elected their executive body to run the club for the next two years.

Career Banker Imran Sakoor was elected President, Accountant Aubrey David Vice President, Satyanand Sripal Treasurer, Suresh Dhanai Secretary and former national U19 all-rounder Linden Austin Assistant Secretary/Treasurer. Former national youth pacer Kwasi Maltay will take charge of the coaching.

The club was recently re-admitted by the Berbice Cricket Board after it was inadvertently left out of the Cricket Administration bill. President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster witnessed the process. He congratulated the club and for the move and wished them well, adding that its time the club move further after producing their first international player. The elected members in response congratulated the President and the BCB on their hard work, while pledging their support.

The club, home of West Indies latest batting sensation Shimron Hetmyer, immediate plan is to purchase covers for the pitch, buy a new tractor and build an all weather practice facility. The club welcomes any assistance from former players, friends of the club, private individuals and corporate Guyana.