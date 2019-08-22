Latest update August 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Imran Saccoor elected President of YWCC

Aug 22, 2019 Sports 0

The Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice is in the process of rebuilding after a few years. In an effort to ensure the club is properly managed, members recently elected their executive body to run the club for the next two years.

Imran Saccoor

Career Banker Imran Sakoor was elected President, Accountant Aubrey David Vice President, Satyanand Sripal Treasurer, Suresh Dhanai Secretary and former national U19 all-rounder Linden Austin Assistant Secretary/Treasurer. Former national youth pacer Kwasi Maltay will take charge of the coaching.
The club was recently re-admitted by the Berbice Cricket Board after it was inadvertently left out of the Cricket Administration bill. President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster witnessed the process. He congratulated the club and for the move and wished them well, adding that its time the club move further after producing their first international player. The elected members in response congratulated the President and the BCB on their hard work, while pledging their support.
The club, home of West Indies latest batting sensation Shimron Hetmyer, immediate plan is to purchase covers for the pitch, buy a new tractor and build an all weather practice facility. The club welcomes any assistance from former players, friends of the club, private individuals and corporate Guyana.

More in this category

Sports

Imran Saccoor elected President of YWCC

Imran Saccoor elected President of YWCC

Aug 22, 2019

The Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice is in the process of rebuilding after a few years. In an effort to ensure the club is properly managed, members recently elected...
Read More
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League West Demerara FA leg to restart tomorrow at Leonora Track & Field Facility

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Aug 22, 2019

Trophy Stall assists Caribbean Karate tourney

Trophy Stall assists Caribbean Karate tourney

Aug 22, 2019

Team 2019 Senior CASA Squash tourney Guyanese Women sweep BVI, Men win 4-1

Team 2019 Senior CASA Squash tourney Guyanese...

Aug 22, 2019

North Rupununi Heritage Football Qualification Tourney Paiwomak FC and FC Strikers register comprehensive wins as action gets underway

North Rupununi Heritage Football Qualification...

Aug 22, 2019

Osmond Cummings Memorial Football Ugly ending to Capital FC versus Botafago U-23 game, Buxton United cop U-15 title, Botafago females beat rest side

Osmond Cummings Memorial Football Ugly ending to...

Aug 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Christmas in August

    It is raining goodies. It is Christmas in August. Elections are in the air. You know that for sure when governments begin... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019