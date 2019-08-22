Hururu man remanded for allegedly stabbing ex-lover and partner

Latest update August 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
Gilbert Thomas, who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her partner two Wednesdays ago, was remanded when he appeared in the Linden Magistrate’s Court yesterday.
Thomas, of Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice, is on two charges of felonious wounding.
It is alleged that Dolly Gobin, 48, and Leymond Smith, 40, of Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice, were consuming alcohol at Gobin’s home when Thomas, with whom Gobin had shared a relationship, confronted them.
He allegedly stabbed Gobin under the left breast, while Smith was stabbed to the left side chest.
Police said the accused then fled. However, police arrested him last Saturday after staking out a camp in the Hururu backlands.
The victims were treated at the Kwakwani Hospital before being transferred to the Linden Hospital Complex.
