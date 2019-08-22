Latest update August 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Hururu man remanded for allegedly stabbing ex-lover and partner

Aug 22, 2019 News 0

Gilbert Thomas, who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her partner two Wednesdays ago, was remanded when he appeared in the Linden Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Gilbert Thomas

Thomas, of Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice, is on two charges of felonious wounding.
It is alleged that Dolly Gobin, 48, and Leymond Smith, 40, of Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice, were consuming alcohol at Gobin’s home when Thomas, with whom Gobin had shared a relationship, confronted them.
He allegedly stabbed Gobin under the left breast, while Smith was stabbed to the left side chest.
Police said the accused then fled. However, police arrested him last Saturday after staking out a camp in the Hururu backlands.
The victims were treated at the Kwakwani Hospital before being transferred to the Linden Hospital Complex.

More in this category

Sports

Imran Saccoor elected President of YWCC

Imran Saccoor elected President of YWCC

Aug 22, 2019

The Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice is in the process of rebuilding after a few years. In an effort to ensure the club is properly managed, members recently elected...
Read More
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League West Demerara FA leg to restart tomorrow at Leonora Track & Field Facility

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Aug 22, 2019

Trophy Stall assists Caribbean Karate tourney

Trophy Stall assists Caribbean Karate tourney

Aug 22, 2019

Team 2019 Senior CASA Squash tourney Guyanese Women sweep BVI, Men win 4-1

Team 2019 Senior CASA Squash tourney Guyanese...

Aug 22, 2019

North Rupununi Heritage Football Qualification Tourney Paiwomak FC and FC Strikers register comprehensive wins as action gets underway

North Rupununi Heritage Football Qualification...

Aug 22, 2019

Osmond Cummings Memorial Football Ugly ending to Capital FC versus Botafago U-23 game, Buxton United cop U-15 title, Botafago females beat rest side

Osmond Cummings Memorial Football Ugly ending to...

Aug 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Christmas in August

    It is raining goodies. It is Christmas in August. Elections are in the air. You know that for sure when governments begin... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019