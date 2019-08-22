GTT to reimburse customers who lost mobile data in outage

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has announced that it will reimburse thousands of customers affected by data outages.

The outages pertain to customers who are hooked up to GTT’s mobile data plans.

According to GTT, persons have been impacted by a recent outage that has affected mobile data.

“The matter is currently being assessed and those who have lost mobile data will be reimbursed soonest. Measures will be put in place to diminish the likelihood of this reoccurring,” the US-owned company said.