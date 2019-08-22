GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League West Demerara FA leg to restart tomorrow at Leonora Track & Field Facility

Latest update August 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM
The West Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League will resume tomorrow after a prolonged delay due to the unusual rainy season which has gone on for months beyond the usual May/June period.
The WDFA has informed that one match is fixed for Friday August 23rd, while on Sunday, a triple header is planned, all the action set to unfold at the Leonora Track and Field Facility.
On Friday from 16:00hrs, Den Amstel will take on Wales United while on Sunday from 09:00hrs, Wales United will be in action again, this time against Hurry ATE.
Den Amstel will then take on arch rivals Uitvlugt Warriors from 11:00hrs with the main attraction from 13:00hrs featuring Eagles FC of Stewartville matching skills with Pouderoyen.
Aug 22, 2019The Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice is in the process of rebuilding after a few years. In an effort to ensure the club is properly managed, members recently elected...
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
Aug 22, 2019
I was travelling in David Hinds’ car on our return from a private function (see my column of Monday, July 22, 2019, captioned... more
It is raining goodies. It is Christmas in August. Elections are in the air. You know that for sure when governments begin... more
U.S. President Donald Trump’s new rule on immigration and nationality, published on Monday, August 12, is not different... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]