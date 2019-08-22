GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League West Demerara FA leg to restart tomorrow at Leonora Track & Field Facility

The West Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League will resume tomorrow after a prolonged delay due to the unusual rainy season which has gone on for months beyond the usual May/June period.

The WDFA has informed that one match is fixed for Friday August 23rd, while on Sunday, a triple header is planned, all the action set to unfold at the Leonora Track and Field Facility.

On Friday from 16:00hrs, Den Amstel will take on Wales United while on Sunday from 09:00hrs, Wales United will be in action again, this time against Hurry ATE.

Den Amstel will then take on arch rivals Uitvlugt Warriors from 11:00hrs with the main attraction from 13:00hrs featuring Eagles FC of Stewartville matching skills with Pouderoyen.