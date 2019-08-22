Farrinmen tek de cake

Is funny how de last house to house registration tek six months. Jagdeo was president and Stevie was de Chairman. There was no fuss because Jagdeo know dat he couldn’t lose no election. Dem boys seh dat he still can’t believe he party lose.

Dat is why he was trying he best to stop house to house registration because he think it woulda tek anodda six months and he was certain dat he couldn’t allow Soulja Bai to earn oil money.

Now more than half of de people done register and is only one month since de registration start. Basic maths seh de registration gon done in two months. But is de same registration causing confusion. Some people seh Haitians coming to register but dat don’t mean nutten.

Wha gon mean something is when a Haitian got a Guyana birth certificate or a Guyana passport, And fuh get a passport, you got to have a birth certificate. Dat is why dem boys seh, people don’t even know who is who these days.

Dem have Guyanese who does sound like Jamaicans; dem have some who does sound like Indian nationals and more recently, dem have some who is real Venezuelans. Now when these people tun up to vote who can tell dem dat dem ain’t Guyanese.

Dat is going to be one of de challenges when de elections over. People gon argue how foreigners vote. People does come from de States and talking like Yankee and vote. Is funny how Guyanese does accept de Yankee accent but dem can’t accept dem odda accent.

Is de accent mek a man kill he wife. Women like hear man who does talk fancy. If dem hear a man wid a Yankee accent, dem heart does flutter. In fact, dem prefer such a man before dem own.

Even de Jamaican accent does mek dem think nice things and dat is why dem DJs does sound like Jamaicans although dem never leff de shores of Guyana.

De man go home and hear he wife like a man wid a foreign accent. He cut she throat.

Talk half and watch how foreigners running Guyana.