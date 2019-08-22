Latest update August 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Deadly Eteringbang plane crash… Domestic Airlines CEO charged for breaching safety regulations

Aug 22, 2019 News 0

Orlando Charles, Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of Domestic Airlines was yesterday arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on four charges in relation to the deadly plane crash at Eteringbang, Region Seven, which claimed the life of Captain Randy Liverpool in February of this year.

Domestic Airlines CEO Orlando Charles

Liverpool perished in the Cessna 206 aircraft which crash-landed near the Eteringbang airstrip. The charges brought against his employer were filed under the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) regulations by acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Protection, Adrian Ramrattan.
The charges read that Charles in his capacity as CEO of Domestic Airlines failed to register the accident; failed to report the accident, and obstructed an occupational health and safety inspector (Dwayne Vyphuis) by refusing to furnish him with information relating to the accident which resulted in the death of Liverpool.
The airline executive was also charged for failure to register an industrial establishment.

Dead: Captain Randy Liverpool

Charles pleaded guilty yesterday to the first three charges and not guilty to the fourth offence when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. On the first two charges, Charles was fined a total of $75,000, failing to pay which would result in three weeks’ imprisonment for each offence.
In relation to the third charge, however, the Magistrate did not impose a penalty.
She noted the need for clarity on the issue of liability, and deferred sentencing to today when Attorney-at-law, attached to the Ministry of Social Protection, Kevin Morgan, will make submissions as to under which section of the OSH laws, Charles should be penalised.
Meanwhile, Charles, who was unrepresented in court yesterday, explained that he is new to aviation management in Guyana. He said that he has been a pilot for 18 years.
He claimed that the aviation industry is strictly regulated by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority and he acquired their licence to operate and was not aware of the agency‘s OSH regulations and risks. Attorney Morgan explained, nonetheless, that Domestic Airlines was operating in Guyana since 2014.
The lawyer claimed that the company had been certified in January 2018. According to Morgan, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority is currently conducting a separate investigation into the matter.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Imran Saccoor elected President of YWCC

Imran Saccoor elected President of YWCC

Aug 22, 2019

The Young Warriors Cricket Club of Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice is in the process of rebuilding after a few years. In an effort to ensure the club is properly managed, members recently elected...
Read More
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League West Demerara FA leg to restart tomorrow at Leonora Track & Field Facility

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Aug 22, 2019

Trophy Stall assists Caribbean Karate tourney

Trophy Stall assists Caribbean Karate tourney

Aug 22, 2019

Team 2019 Senior CASA Squash tourney Guyanese Women sweep BVI, Men win 4-1

Team 2019 Senior CASA Squash tourney Guyanese...

Aug 22, 2019

North Rupununi Heritage Football Qualification Tourney Paiwomak FC and FC Strikers register comprehensive wins as action gets underway

North Rupununi Heritage Football Qualification...

Aug 22, 2019

Osmond Cummings Memorial Football Ugly ending to Capital FC versus Botafago U-23 game, Buxton United cop U-15 title, Botafago females beat rest side

Osmond Cummings Memorial Football Ugly ending to...

Aug 22, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Christmas in August

    It is raining goodies. It is Christmas in August. Elections are in the air. You know that for sure when governments begin... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019