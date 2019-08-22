Latest update August 22nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Team 2019 Senior CASA Squash tourney Guyanese Women sweep BVI, Men win 4-1

Aug 22, 2019 Sports 0

Team Guyana got off to auspicious start in the team event of the 2019 Senior CASA Squash tournament yesterday when their Women’s team made a clean of the British Virgin Islands and the men beat the same opponents 4-1 in the evening session at the Georgetown Club on Camp Street.

Some of the competing teams.

Led the sensational and still super fit 36 year-old Nicolette Fernandes, who on Tuesday Night showed Caribbean number one seed 17-year-old Bajan Megan Best who was really the best by winning her sixth Caribbean Singles title, Guyana beat BVI 5-nil.
Up first, Nicolette beat Zoe Sorrentino in three straight games, 11-6, 11-4, 11-3 as the Canadian born Guyanese show signs of her work on the previous night.In the second match, Mary Fung-a-Fat whipped Natalie Fay 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 before Taylor Fernandes, beaten in the Singles Semis by Best, destroyed Nicole Toppin 11-2,11-2, 11-1.

15-year-old Shomari Wiltshire destroyed Tony Campbell 3-0.

Taylor Fernandes

Mary Fung-a-Fat

Nicolette Fernandes

Larissa Wilshire and Ashley DeGroot won by default in the morning session which commenced at 09:00hrs
In other match yesterday morning, Trinidad & Tobago, led by wins from Charlotte Knaggs, Marie-Claire Barcant, Jaime-Leigh Edghill and Melody Gillezeau, beat Bermuda 4-0.

Guyana’s Jason Ray Khalil beat Dion Anselm of the BVI.

Meanwhile, in the evening session, a large and raucous crowd, which were entertained by pulsating music from the sound system and the Tassa Drummers, saw Guyana Men’s team beat the British Virgin Islands (BVI) 4-1 with the only player to lose being the experienced Richard Chin.
The 49-year-old Chin, who was knocked out at the Men’s Singles Semi-final stage, lost 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 to Joe Chapman after Caribbean Under-15 Champion Shomari Wiltshire had destroyed Tony Campbell 11-1, 11, 11-2.
Jason Ray Khalil beat Dion Anselm 11-7, 11-3, 11-8, while Nyron Joseph beat Jonathon Ado 11-2, 11-1, 11-1 and Deje Dias won by default.
Earlier at the Opening Ceremony, the competing teams (host Guyana, T&T, B’dos, Cayman Islands, Bermuda & Jamaica) participated in the March past before Deputy Director of Sports Mellissa Dow-Richardson, Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) President K Juman Yassin and Head of the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) David Fernandes all addressed the gathering.
Today from 09:00hrs Guyana’s Men’s team oppose T&T, while the Women play Cayman Islands at noon. (Sean Devers)

 

 

