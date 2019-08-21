Watchman found dead in trench near Adventure gas station

Latest update August 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
A 67-year-old watchman who worked at the Sukhram’s Gas Station at Adventure Village, was found dead in a trench near his place of employment Monday afternoon.
Aubrey Alexander lived opposite the gas station and had worked the 4:30 pm-6:00 am shift on Sunday but for the entire day, Monday, he was not seen by his employer.
According to his employer, Alexander would normally assist him in opening the business and then leave for his home, but on Monday he had not seen or heard from him.
It raised suspicions that something was not right and just around 16:00 hrs yesterday Alexander’s body was found floating in the trench near the gas station. There were no visible marks of violence on the body, a police source confirmed.
A post mortem examination is expected to be conducted shortly.
Kaieteur News understands that Alexander would often suffer from seizures.
