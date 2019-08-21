Two accused in Robb Street arson murders for trial today

The two men who are accused of killing two sisters and their father by setting fire to their Lot 65 Robb and King Streets, Georgetown home, will go on trial before Justice Brassington Reynolds and a jury this morning at the High Court in Demerara.

The murder accused, Ganga Krishna and Avishkar Bissoon, are accused of the November 17, 2014 murder of Theresa Rozario, 14, and her 11-year-old sister, Feresa Rozario, which occurred during a fire.

They have also been indicted for the murder of the girls’ father, 63-year-old Randolph Thomas.

In February 2017, Krishna and Bissoon were committed to stand trial for the offence by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan who after conducting a preliminary inquiry ruled that there was sufficient evidence against them for them to be tried by a jury. According to State Prosecutor Seeta Bishundial the sisters and their father were asleep around 2am when their home was set on fire.

Based on reports, the sisters were trapped in the early morning inferno. Thomas, 63, managed to jump through a window to escape the flames. He, however, sustained second and third degree burns and later succumbed on December 21, 2014 while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

During her address to the jury, Prosecutor Bishundial described the two accused as the “mastermind” although she conceded that there was no evidence as to who set the premises on fire.

When the trial commences this morning, the prosecutions will call its first witness. The trial is projected to last for three weeks.