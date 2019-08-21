Tucber Park Cricket Club concludes first ever camp

Tucber Park Cricket Club (TPCC) completed its first ever summer camp on Saturday last. The camp, which was the first official cricket camp to be held in the New Amsterdam area, commenced on Tuesday 13 August, a day later than originally planned because of the national holiday Eid-Ul-Adha on Monday.

On Saturday all participants were involved in matches where they were able to implement some of the skills they learnt during the camp. A small presentation ceremony held at the Berbice High School auditorium culminated the camp where over 50 participants were presented with a medal and a certificate of participation. Gifts and trophies which were donated by Trophy Stall, Berbice Cricket Board and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club were presented to outstanding participants of the camp.

The camp focused on basics skills in cricket; batting, bowling, fielding, wicket-keeping along with other life skills. Life skills presentations were done every morning on each day of the camp followed by cricket skills. Topics such as leadership and captaincy, the importance of education, discipline and the rights of a child were covered. Anthony D’Andrade presented on leadership and captaincy, the importance of Education and its relation to sports was presented by Carl Ramsammy; a teacher at Canje Secondary School, discipline was done by Mr. Zaheer Moakan; a teacher of Berbice High School while Ms. Zipporah Joseph, the Child Care and Protection Agency officer of region six made a presentation focussing on the rights of a child and how children should be wary of the different types of child abuses.

On the opening day, the Mayor of New Amsterdam, Ms. Winifred Heywood, congratulated the participants for attending this historic event and encouraged them to learn as much as they can during the camp. She also mentioned the importance of education and encouraged everyone to find the right balance for sport and education and not to neglect one for the other. President of the Berbice Cricket Board and Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports club, Mr. Hilbert Foster also reiterated the remarks of the Mayor while also encouraging the youths to say no to drugs so that they can become good ambassadors of TPCC, Berbice and Guyana.

The coaches that were involved in the camp were West Indies female player and National under-19 female team coach Tremayne Smartt, former national youth player Anthony D’Andrade, former Guyana and West Indies pacer Colin Stuart, senior Academy coach Michael Hyles and National under-19 and senior team Academy coach Julian Moore. Smartt and D’Andrade covered batting and fielding, while Stuart and Hyles did basics of bowling along with wicketkeeping. Moore did a presentation on fielding positions, modes of dismissal of a batsman and running between the wickets.

Coordinator of the camp, Anthony D’Andrade was encouraged by the response of the children who came from as far as Goed Bananen Land in Canje. TPCC would like to thank Berbice High School for allowing them the use of their facilities, not just for this camp but for the past 20 years and also all the sponsors and those involved in making this camp a success.