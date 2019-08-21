Thief gets sound beating while stuck through window

Latest update August 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
A 25-year-old James Street, Albouystown resident received the beating of his life after he was stuck in the window of the house that he was about to rob.
The young man, who has been identified as Edward Pilgrim, was severely beaten by occupants of the home, after they found him trying to enter the house.
The owner of the home, Enid Fordyce, told Kaieteur News that around 13:00 hrs she was sleeping in her bedroom when she heard a loud banging. She decided to investigate the cause of the noise.
The woman said, “When I went to see what was causing the noise, I saw him stuck in the window and he was knocking it, so that it will break for him to escape.”
She added that after seeing the man, she called for her grandson and they give him a sound beating while he was still stuck.
The police were then called and the man was extricated and removed from the premises by the lawmen.
Aug 21, 2019Story & photos by Sean Devers Watched by large and raucous crowd the Curtains came down on day three of 2019 Senior Squash Championship in Guyana as veteran Racquet wielder the ever green...
Aug 21, 2019
Aug 21, 2019
Aug 21, 2019
Aug 21, 2019
Aug 21, 2019
When you saw how the PPP Government from Jagdeo to Ramotar spent state funds, oil revenues will be wasted under a government... more
I don’t want to hear about any more oil discoveries. The more oil discoveries we have, the more we are being robbed. Guyana... more
U.S. President Donald Trump’s new rule on immigration and nationality, published on Monday, August 12, is not different... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]