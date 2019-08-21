Latest update August 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Theresa & George Bobb – RFA 7-A-Side Women’s Football Tabatinga and Moco Moco FCs are latest winners

Tabatinga Football Club (TFC) and Moco Moco Football Club (MMFC) are the latest winners of matches when play in the Theresa and George Bobb – RFA Under-17 Women’s round-robin tournament organized by the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) continued recently.

Luana Poudercio – Moco Moco FC

Malaika DeCamp (left) and Thalisa Bernard – Tabatinga FC

TFC secured their first win of the tournament following two draws when they knocked in goals either side of play to turn back the challenge of Gladiators Football Club (GFC), who suffered their third loss in as many matches.
Malaika De Camp sent TFC into the lead with eight minutes on the clock but Rihana Alcides drew GFC level in the 15th minute when she found the back of the nets; the first half ended with the score unchanged.
As both sides battled to get the go ahead goal, it was TFC who would score and secure full points, compliments of a 34th minute effort off the boot of Thalisa Bernard.
In the other match played, MMFC handed Guyana Rush Saints Football Club (GRSFC) their first loss of the tournament when they won by the lone goal of that encounter, which was scored by Luana Prudencio in the 15th minute.
The win by MMFC (7) propelled them to the top of the point’s table, one ahead of GRSFC (6) while TFC moved into third place with five points.

