Keith Scott's bodyguard shot during attempted robbery

A 62- year-old man from the Rural Constabulary is now in the care of doctors after he was shot in the leg by two men who attempted to rob him on Monday.
According to the police report, the victim, who is one of the bodyguards of Social Security Minister, Keith Scott, was in the vicinity of Market Street, East Ruimveldt.
At around 06:30hrs two men on a motorcycle pulled up to the victim and demanded that he hand over his valuables.
The victim resisted, and as a result the pillion rider shot him twice to the lower region of his body.
Police Headquarters disclosed that the bandits escaped empty handed after the bodyguard discharged a round in their direction as they rode away.
Police are still on the hunt for the two men.

