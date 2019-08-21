Gunman caught by exposed big toe remanded

An alleged thief who was a few days ago apprehended by city constabulary ranks, was yesterday brought before the courts to answer a charge in which he reportedly discharged a loaded firearm at a force member.

Kevin Allicock pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on August 15, last, at Orange Walk, Bourda, Georgetown, he discharged a loaded firearm at Brent Walcott with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm to the said victim.

At the time the charge was read the defendant was appearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Attorney-at-law Euclin Gomes who represented the defendant, stated that Allicock is a 25-year-old fisherman of 32 James Street, Albouystown.

According to the attorney the defendant has one matter before the court and at the time he was arrested no firearm was found in his possession.

But police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail based on the fact that the victim is a member of the city constabulary who at the time of the incident was acting in the execution of his duties.

The prosecutor stated that on the day in question Walcott allegedly saw the defendant attempting to scale the western fence of the Bourda market when he raised an alarm.

Allicock then reportedly jumped down from the fence and whipped out a firearm from his pants waist and fired three rounds in the direction of the city constable. Walcott returned fire at the defendant with his service weapon.

However, Allicock managed to make good his escape. Shortly after the shooting incident the city constabulary received information of the defendant’s location.

According to information, the ranks circled a bridge at Hadfield Street, where they were told that the defendant was seen panting for breath.

Seeing footsteps on the muddy embankment, the search intensified. It was at this point that one officer noticed what appeared to be a big toe of a human protruding from under weeds that covered the water in the trench that the bridge was over.

Allicock had allegedly placed most of his body under the bridge and concealed it with weeds, but certainly did not realize that his left big toe was fully exposed. He was then hauled out of the water, arrested and the ranks took him into custody.

Based on the submission of the prosecutor Magistrate McLennan remanded the defendant to prison and ordered that he return to court on September 11, 2019 for the continuation of his matter.