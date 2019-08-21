Latest update August 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gunman caught by exposed big toe remanded

Aug 21, 2019 News 0

An alleged thief who was a few days ago apprehended by city constabulary ranks, was yesterday brought before the courts to answer a charge in which he reportedly discharged a loaded firearm at a force member.

Kevin Allicock

Kevin Allicock pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on August 15, last, at Orange Walk, Bourda, Georgetown, he discharged a loaded firearm at Brent Walcott with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm to the said victim.
At the time the charge was read the defendant was appearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Attorney-at-law Euclin Gomes who represented the defendant, stated that Allicock is a 25-year-old fisherman of 32 James Street, Albouystown.
According to the attorney the defendant has one matter before the court and at the time he was arrested no firearm was found in his possession.
But police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail based on the fact that the victim is a member of the city constabulary who at the time of the incident was acting in the execution of his duties.
The prosecutor stated that on the day in question Walcott allegedly saw the defendant attempting to scale the western fence of the Bourda market when he raised an alarm.
Allicock then reportedly jumped down from the fence and whipped out a firearm from his pants waist and fired three rounds in the direction of the city constable. Walcott returned fire at the defendant with his service weapon.
However, Allicock managed to make good his escape. Shortly after the shooting incident the city constabulary received information of the defendant’s location.
According to information, the ranks circled a bridge at Hadfield Street, where they were told that the defendant was seen panting for breath.
Seeing footsteps on the muddy embankment, the search intensified. It was at this point that one officer noticed what appeared to be a big toe of a human protruding from under weeds that covered the water in the trench that the bridge was over.
Allicock had allegedly placed most of his body under the bridge and concealed it with weeds, but certainly did not realize that his left big toe was fully exposed. He was then hauled out of the water, arrested and the ranks took him into custody.
Based on the submission of the prosecutor Magistrate McLennan remanded the defendant to prison and ordered that he return to court on September 11, 2019 for the continuation of his matter.

More in this category

Sports

2019 Senior CASA Nicolette Fernandes prevails over Megan Best in women’s squash final Guyana’s Richard Chin halted in Semis by Safford of C/Islands Taylor Fernandes, Khalil go down to B’dos in Women’s doubles final

2019 Senior CASA Nicolette Fernandes prevails over Megan Best in...

Aug 21, 2019

Story & photos by Sean Devers Watched by large and raucous crowd the Curtains came down on day three of 2019 Senior Squash Championship in Guyana as veteran Racquet wielder the ever green...
Read More
Pan American Games 2019 GOA host presser following medal-less campaign

Pan American Games 2019 GOA host presser...

Aug 21, 2019

Dowridge is new GCF President

Dowridge is new GCF President

Aug 21, 2019

Tucber Park Cricket Club concludes first ever camp

Tucber Park Cricket Club concludes first ever

Aug 21, 2019

Theresa & George Bobb – RFA 7-A-Side Women’s Football Tabatinga and Moco Moco FCs are latest winners

Theresa & George Bobb – RFA 7-A-Side...

Aug 21, 2019

North Pakaraimas Football Tourney kicks off on Sunday @ Kamana Reg. 8 20 Male and Female teams to compete

North Pakaraimas Football Tourney kicks off on...

Aug 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019