Dowridge is new GCF President

“I wish to thank people who have put their trust in me in giving me this obviously difficult task in moving this sport forward”, the first words of new President of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF), Linden Dowridge who unseated Horace Burrowes (walked out of meeting) following another heated face off yesterday at the Guyana Olympic Association Building, Lilliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

Re-convening yesterday at 15:05hrs after it was voided last week Tuesday for getting underway past the stipulated constitutional time; yesterday’s meeting saw lots of debate back and forth on numerous matters including the non submission of reports and the financial statements.

A letter from Auditors Ram & Mc Rae was read to the members stating that the audit for 2015-2018 would be available by next week, the audit for 2011-2014 was also completed and would be dealt with along with the reports at a specially convened meeting only for that purpose in the next 7 days or when the venue at the GOA becomes available.

In the interest of moving the sport forward and acknowledging that there were many issues plaguing the GCF including a less than capacity executive, members agreed to allow each club one vote to move the process forward.

After that hurdle was crossed almost two hours after being convened, Returning Officer, Attorney-at-Law Clyde Forde took charge of proceedings. Dowridge and Malcolm Sonoram were proposed for the position of President but only the former’s nomination was duly seconded.

Paul Choo-Wee-Nam was next elected after which the remainder of the executive was elected en-bloc. Onica Ramsuchit (Second Vice President), Enzo Matthews (Third Vice President), Mark Sonoram (Secretary), Ms. Inga Peters (Treasurer), Malcolm Sonoram (Racing Secretary) and Steve Ramsuchit (Assistant Racing Secretary).

After being asked to take their seats as the new GCF leaders for the next four years, President Dowridge delivered remarks: “The battle to get here was difficult, but our work has just begun we have a lot to do, time is of essence and I look forward to your cooperation from every corner; my door is opened at all times.

I would like to run this federation without any form or forms of discrimination, either race, colour, creed or association. I would like to make this a level playing field for all and I look forward to you my close friends, associates, members from the opposite side to work with me, my door is always open.”

Dowridge, a former national cyclist also said that he has been through the system and he has an idea of what is needed: “With your help I can do a lot better, we can make this a lot better.”