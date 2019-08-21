Dem thief man losing dem sense

If things wasn’t so serious nuff people woulda laugh. But as old people seh “things fuh cry got people laughing.”

Just de odda day dem boys talk out de man who thief and try to get away. He shoot at a City Constable and run when de constable shoot back. He couldn’t run far because he had short breath suh he hide under a bridge.

He cover heself wid weed but he toe suh big that he didn’t have enough weeds to cover that part of his body. He get ketch.

De odda one got to be he cousin because he just as stupid. He try to break into a lady house while she sleeping in one room and she grandson in anodda. This man open de window to climb in like if is he house. Then he stick.

Is de fasten in de window cause him to mek noise and wake up de lady. He was trying to break he way out of de window. De lady wake up she grandson who wake up everybody. De man get a thrashing.

Dem beat de portion that hanging outside; then dem beat de portion that was inside. Dem boys seh dem never see a man get so many bowel movements. Was as if he was eating whole day just to thief when de night come.

Is not de first time a man glad to see police and he was lucky that de people who cut he tail didn’t beat him to kill him. But even that was nearly de case because somebody in de crowd seh how as soon as de licks cool off he gun do it again.

When things like this happen dem boys does want to know how Ram Jattan can talk about vigilante justice. Is true that Soulja Bai government ketch more criminals and tone down crime. Even de people in Berbice sleeping in peace but dem still got some who riding around and robbing people like de one who tackle de woman early Monday morning.

Talk half and remember even stupid thief man got gun.