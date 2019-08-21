Country above self – 8 awarded Cuban scholarships to advance Guyana’s healthcare

Latest update August 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

“I am very thankful for this opportunity, and I will make the best of it,” exclaimed Jennifer Mahabir, one of the young scholarship awardees from Canje, Berbice.

Medical scholarship awardees

Eight Guyanese, with the mission to expand Guyana’s public health system, are the beneficiaries of scholarships to study medicine in Cuba for 2019.
On Tuesday, the young scholars attended an orientation exercise at the Embassy of Cuba in Georgetown.
Keron Braithwaite, who resides in Lamaha Park, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that his pursuit of a scholarship in medicine has been in the pipeline for some time. “For a really long time I have been trying to get into medicine, but this is the final opportunity that I was able to get into medicine, and I am really grateful for this opportunity,” Braithwaite related.
During remarks at the orientation, Permanent Secretary within the Public Service Ministry, Karen Vansluytman-Corbin noted that training and development remain critical to the development of Guyana’s human capital.
“Today marks the achievement of another milestone where at the end of another period of study, both you and Guyana will benefit in countless ways.”
While highlighting Cuba’s remarkable reputation in training doctors and nurses over the years, the Permanent Secretary expressed faith in the training the students will receive.
“The Government of Guyana remains confident that you are in safe hands and we would like to extend our hands of gratitude to Cuba for supporting our Human Capital Development Programme,” said the Permanent Secretary. The scholarship awardees were reminded of the many ways in which they will benefit from their new journey.
The benefits are numerous and include access to accredited credentials, becoming bilingual and security of tenure within the Public Service.
Towards the culmination of the orientation, the students were charged to put their best foot forward as they chase their dreams to become medical doctors.
“I encourage you to take advantage of this possibility to study with dedication. Focus on the benefits that you can bring to your communities as future health professionals, with professionalism and humanism, fundamental tools of those who devote themselves to this profession,” encouraged Ricardo Lamas Camejo, the Charge D’Affaires of the Embassy of Cuba as he delivered the charge.
The Cuban scholarships which are offered to Guyanese allow Guyana to uphold the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal number 3. This goal seeks to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for people of all ages.

 

