Cops capture Hururu man who stabbed ex-lover and partner

Aug 21, 2019 News 0

Police have captured the Hururu, Upper Berbice man who sneaked into the home of his ex-lover last Wednesday and stabbed the woman and her partner.
An official said that the suspect, Gilbert Thomas, was arrested on Saturday, and has admitted to the crime. He is due to appear in court shortly.
He had reportedly been hiding out in the backlands and residents who knew the terrain assisted the police in tracking him down.
Dolly Gobin, 48, and Leymond Smith, 40, of Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice, were consuming alcohol at Gobin’s home when the suspect, with whom Gobin had shared a relationship, confronted them.
He stabbed Gobin under the left breast while Smith was stabbed to the left side chest. The assailant then fled.
The victims were treated at the Kwakwani Hospital before being transferred to the Linden Hospital Complex.

