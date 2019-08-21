Christiansburg Primary School sees Engineer’s Estimate higher than bids

Latest update August 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
A notable project document opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday was for the construction of a primary school at Christiansburg ,Upper Demerara Berbice. The Engineer’s Estimate was in excess of $117M. The bids submitted were lower.
Other notable projects were the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, Supply and Installation of Cluster piles at DHB Retractor Channel, the Fabrication of and delivery of 40 Buoys to DHBC and the Guyana Revenue Authority, Supply and Delivery of Air Conditioning Units
Regional Democratic Council Region 10
Construction of Christiansburg Primary School, Upper Demerara Berbice
Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation
Supply and Installation of Cluster piles at DHB Retractor Channel
Fabrication of and delivery of 40 Buoys to DHBC
Guyana Revenue Authority
Supply and Delivery of Air Conditioning Units
Ministry of the Presidency- Department of Energy
Design and Supervision of the Construction of the Bamia/ Amelia’s Ward Primary
School Grade ‘B’ Upper Demerara Berbice Region 10.
Upgrading of Back Road (North-West Old Grove Street ECD)
Upgrading of 1st Cross Street, 1st Avenue , Diamond, EBD.
Ministry of Agriculture- NDIA
Procurement of two Fifteen Seat commuter buses
Procurement of one new Tractor and implements for the NDIA D&I project in Region Eight
Ministry of Education
Procurement of Security Services- Schools- Georgetown (4 lots)
Supply and Delivery of Dietary Supplies- National School Feeding Breakfast Programme
Rehabilitation of Allied Arts Building (Retender)
Rehabilitation of Connecting End Posts
Construction of Asphalt Plant Administrative & Quality Control laboratory building, Garden of Eden, E.B.D
Ministry of Communities
Consultancy for the Preparation plan of Action for Regional Development for:-
Lot 1- East Berbice Corentyne Region
Lot 2- Barima Waini Region
Lot 3- Potaro Siparuni Region
Lot 4- Cuyuni Mazaruni Region
Rehabilitation of Heavy Duty GH Timber Bridge, Konawaruk Sub Region, Potaro Siparuni Region
Extension (Single Flat BLG) to Mahdia Primary School, Potaro Siparuni Region
Rehabilitation of Roadways Paramakatoi to Monkey Mountains Potaro Siparuni Region
Extension to Chenapou Primary School, Potaro Siparuni
