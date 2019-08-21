Latest update August 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Christiansburg Primary School sees Engineer’s Estimate higher than bids

Aug 21, 2019 News 0

A notable project document opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday was for the construction of a primary school at Christiansburg ,Upper Demerara Berbice. The Engineer’s Estimate was in excess of $117M. The bids submitted were lower.
Other notable projects were the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, Supply and Installation of Cluster piles at DHB Retractor Channel, the Fabrication of and delivery of 40 Buoys to DHBC and the Guyana Revenue Authority, Supply and Delivery of Air Conditioning Units

 

Regional Democratic Council Region 10
Construction of Christiansburg Primary School, Upper Demerara Berbice

 

 

 

 

Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation
Supply and Installation of Cluster piles at DHB Retractor Channel

 

 

Fabrication of and delivery of 40 Buoys to DHBC

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Revenue Authority
Supply and Delivery of Air Conditioning Units

 

 

 

Ministry of the Presidency- Department of Energy

 

 

Design and Supervision of the Construction of the Bamia/ Amelia’s Ward Primary
School Grade ‘B’ Upper Demerara Berbice Region 10.

 

 

 

Upgrading of Back Road (North-West Old Grove Street ECD)

 

 

 

Upgrading of  1st Cross Street, 1st Avenue , Diamond, EBD.

 

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture- NDIA
Procurement of two Fifteen Seat commuter buses

 

Procurement of one new Tractor and implements for the NDIA D&I project in Region Eight

 

 

Ministry of Education
Procurement of Security Services- Schools- Georgetown (4 lots)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and Delivery of Dietary Supplies- National School Feeding Breakfast Programme

 

 

 

Rehabilitation of Allied Arts Building (Retender)

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation of Connecting End Posts

 

 

 

Construction of Asphalt Plant Administrative & Quality Control laboratory building, Garden of Eden, E.B.D

 

 

 

Ministry of Communities
Consultancy for the Preparation plan of Action for Regional Development for:-
Lot 1- East Berbice Corentyne Region
Lot 2- Barima Waini Region
Lot 3- Potaro Siparuni Region
Lot 4- Cuyuni Mazaruni Region

 

 

Rehabilitation of Heavy Duty GH Timber Bridge, Konawaruk Sub Region, Potaro Siparuni Region

 

 

Extension (Single Flat BLG) to Mahdia Primary School, Potaro Siparuni Region

 

 

Rehabilitation of Roadways Paramakatoi to Monkey Mountains Potaro Siparuni Region

 

Extension to Chenapou Primary School, Potaro Siparuni

More in this category

Sports

2019 Senior CASA Nicolette Fernandes prevails over Megan Best in women’s squash final Guyana’s Richard Chin halted in Semis by Safford of C/Islands Taylor Fernandes, Khalil go down to B’dos in Women’s doubles final

2019 Senior CASA Nicolette Fernandes prevails over Megan Best in...

Aug 21, 2019

Story & photos by Sean Devers Watched by large and raucous crowd the Curtains came down on day three of 2019 Senior Squash Championship in Guyana as veteran Racquet wielder the ever green...
Read More
Pan American Games 2019 GOA host presser following medal-less campaign

Pan American Games 2019 GOA host presser...

Aug 21, 2019

Dowridge is new GCF President

Dowridge is new GCF President

Aug 21, 2019

Tucber Park Cricket Club concludes first ever camp

Tucber Park Cricket Club concludes first ever

Aug 21, 2019

Theresa & George Bobb – RFA 7-A-Side Women’s Football Tabatinga and Moco Moco FCs are latest winners

Theresa & George Bobb – RFA 7-A-Side...

Aug 21, 2019

North Pakaraimas Football Tourney kicks off on Sunday @ Kamana Reg. 8 20 Male and Female teams to compete

North Pakaraimas Football Tourney kicks off on...

Aug 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019