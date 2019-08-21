CGX Energy has new Chair ─ oil and gas company makes changes to its Board of Directors

Latest update August 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
Duncan Nightingale has been appointed to the Board of Directors of CGX Energy Incorporated, the parent company of CGX Guyana.
According to a media release from the company, Nightingale’s appointment follows the resignation of Erik Lyngberg, who resigned his position as a director with the company.
CGX says Nightingale brings to the table, his impressive experience in the oil and gas exploration and development sector. Additionally, this is expected to help guide CGX Energy through the next exciting exploration phase for the company, especially as it explores the Demerara and Corentyne Blocks in the highly prospective offshore Guyana Basin.
In acknowledging the work of the outgoing chair, Chairman and Executive Director of CGX (Guyana) Energy, Professor Suresh Narine, noted the contributions made during what he described as a critical period of restructuring and refocus in the company.
“His technical guidance and industry acumen were of great value to CGX Energy during this period, and I take this opportunity to wish Erik well in his future endeavours.”
Professor Narine stated as he welcomed Duncan Nightingale on behalf of the Guyana group to the Company’s Board of Directors.
CGX Energy, a Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company, along with its partner Frontera Energy Corporation, is currently conducting offshore exploration projects in Guyana.
Aug 21, 2019Story & photos by Sean Devers Watched by large and raucous crowd the Curtains came down on day three of 2019 Senior Squash Championship in Guyana as veteran Racquet wielder the ever green...
Aug 21, 2019
Aug 21, 2019
Aug 21, 2019
Aug 21, 2019
Aug 21, 2019
When you saw how the PPP Government from Jagdeo to Ramotar spent state funds, oil revenues will be wasted under a government... more
I don’t want to hear about any more oil discoveries. The more oil discoveries we have, the more we are being robbed. Guyana... more
U.S. President Donald Trump’s new rule on immigration and nationality, published on Monday, August 12, is not different... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]