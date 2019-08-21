CGX Energy has new Chair ─ oil and gas company makes changes to its Board of Directors

Duncan Nightingale has been appointed to the Board of Directors of CGX Energy Incorporated, the parent company of CGX Guyana.

According to a media release from the company, Nightingale’s appointment follows the resignation of Erik Lyngberg, who resigned his position as a director with the company.

CGX says Nightingale brings to the table, his impressive experience in the oil and gas exploration and development sector. Additionally, this is expected to help guide CGX Energy through the next exciting exploration phase for the company, especially as it explores the Demerara and Corentyne Blocks in the highly prospective offshore Guyana Basin.

In acknowledging the work of the outgoing chair, Chairman and Executive Director of CGX (Guyana) Energy, Professor Suresh Narine, noted the contributions made during what he described as a critical period of restructuring and refocus in the company.

“His technical guidance and industry acumen were of great value to CGX Energy during this period, and I take this opportunity to wish Erik well in his future endeavours.”

Professor Narine stated as he welcomed Duncan Nightingale on behalf of the Guyana group to the Company’s Board of Directors.

CGX Energy, a Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company, along with its partner Frontera Energy Corporation, is currently conducting offshore exploration projects in Guyana.