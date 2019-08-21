Latest update August 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CGX Energy has new Chair ─ oil and gas company makes changes to its Board of Directors

Aug 21, 2019 News 0

Duncan Nightingale has been appointed to the Board of Directors of CGX Energy Incorporated, the parent company of CGX Guyana.

New chair: Duncan Nightingale

According to a media release from the company, Nightingale’s appointment follows the resignation of Erik Lyngberg, who resigned his position as a director with the company.
CGX says Nightingale brings to the table, his impressive experience in the oil and gas exploration and development sector. Additionally, this is expected to help guide CGX Energy through the next exciting exploration phase for the company, especially as it explores the Demerara and Corentyne Blocks in the highly prospective offshore Guyana Basin.
In acknowledging the work of the outgoing chair, Chairman and Executive Director of CGX (Guyana) Energy, Professor Suresh Narine, noted the contributions made during what he described as a critical period of restructuring and refocus in the company.
“His technical guidance and industry acumen were of great value to CGX Energy during this period, and I take this opportunity to wish Erik well in his future endeavours.”
Professor Narine stated as he welcomed Duncan Nightingale on behalf of the Guyana group to the Company’s Board of Directors.
CGX Energy, a Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company, along with its partner Frontera Energy Corporation, is currently conducting offshore exploration projects in Guyana.

More in this category

Sports

2019 Senior CASA Nicolette Fernandes prevails over Megan Best in women’s squash final Guyana’s Richard Chin halted in Semis by Safford of C/Islands Taylor Fernandes, Khalil go down to B’dos in Women’s doubles final

2019 Senior CASA Nicolette Fernandes prevails over Megan Best in...

Aug 21, 2019

Story & photos by Sean Devers Watched by large and raucous crowd the Curtains came down on day three of 2019 Senior Squash Championship in Guyana as veteran Racquet wielder the ever green...
Read More
Pan American Games 2019 GOA host presser following medal-less campaign

Pan American Games 2019 GOA host presser...

Aug 21, 2019

Dowridge is new GCF President

Dowridge is new GCF President

Aug 21, 2019

Tucber Park Cricket Club concludes first ever camp

Tucber Park Cricket Club concludes first ever

Aug 21, 2019

Theresa & George Bobb – RFA 7-A-Side Women’s Football Tabatinga and Moco Moco FCs are latest winners

Theresa & George Bobb – RFA 7-A-Side...

Aug 21, 2019

North Pakaraimas Football Tourney kicks off on Sunday @ Kamana Reg. 8 20 Male and Female teams to compete

North Pakaraimas Football Tourney kicks off on...

Aug 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019