Accident or foul play? Cop and girlfriend among persons questioned about Presidential Guard’s death

A police rank and his girlfriend are among individuals who have been questioned by investigators seeking answers to how presidential guard Winston Cooper met his death.

Presidential Guard Winston Cooper

Senior officials confirmed yesterday that ranks from the Force’s Major Crimes Unit had questioned a policeman and his girlfriend, who is also a member of the Force.
There are reports that Cooper told close associates about a dispute and threats he had received.
Kaieteur News understands that detectives questioned the two ranks shortly after President David Granger ordered an investigation. The investigators have reportedly found nothing incriminating.
The 32-year-old Cooper died last Wednesday, more than a month after he was found unconscious and with head injuries outside the National Gymnasium.
A police release on the postmortem results merely stated that the Presidential Guard suffered “complications caused by head injuries.”
A senior traffic official has told Kaieteur News that the injuries were not consistent with those sustained in a vehicular accident. However, other sources yesterday suggested otherwise.
LEFT FOR WORK
Cooper’s mother, Loraine Peters, said that her son left her East Ruimveldt home for work at around 05.00 hrs on July1, 2019.
While she did not see him leave, Mrs. Peters said that her son, who joined the Presidential Guard Service three years ago, and had served some 11 years in the army, liked to walk.
She received the news of his injuries at around 06.00 hrs.
Cooper was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s Intensive care Unit (ICU) in an unconscious state. He had sustained a head injury and one of his shoulders was also fractured.
“The doctors kept saying that his injuries were severe,” and that he could be coming (recovering) or going (die),” his mother recalled.
While he remained unconscious, he appeared “to show signs of coming around,” and was transferred to the High Dependency Unit (HDU).
Mrs. Peters said that the doctors eventually advised that her son be discharged, since they had given him every possible treatment.
According to the mother, it was also suggested that Winston might regain consciousness if he was surrounded by people whose voices he recognized.
“But (her son’s physician) said that it would be a long process that could take months or even years.”
Relatives agreed to have him discharged, but last Wednesday, he “began to breathe heavily.” They rushed him back to the GPHC, where he succumbed.
Mrs. Cooper described her son as “a pleasant, jovial and motivational person.” She has appealed to persons who may have information that could assist in the case to contact the police.

