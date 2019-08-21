2019 Senior CASA Nicolette Fernandes prevails over Megan Best in women’s squash final Guyana’s Richard Chin halted in Semis by Safford of C/Islands Taylor Fernandes, Khalil go down to B’dos in Women’s doubles final

Story & photos by Sean Devers

Watched by large and raucous crowd the Curtains came down on day three of 2019 Senior Squash Championship in Guyana as veteran Racquet wielder the ever green 36-year-old Nicolette Fernandes beat number one seed 17-year old Bajan Megan Best in last Night’s final.

Fernandes, born on June 19, 1983 in Toronto proved that experience and an in-depth knowledge of the game, most times prevails over youth with a fantastic display of high quality Squash.

Fernandes, who won the only gold medal for Guyana at the 2006 Central American and Caribbean Games in Colombia beating Samantha Terán in the final, executed impeccable game awareness and her drops shots and her retrieval skills had the Bajan Teenager on the back foot for most of the match and eventually won 11-2,11-2, 11-5.

The Men’s final between Jamaican Chris Binnie and Cameron Stafford of the Cayman Islands saw Binnie emerging as the champion in straight games 3-0.

Mary Fung-Fat beat fellow Guyanese Taylor Fernandes as they fought for the third and fourth spots after losing their semi-final matches on Monday evening to Nicolette and Best respectively.

In a very competitive game Fung-a Fat took the third spot with a 10-12, 12-10, 11-9, 11-4 victory over her compatriot who fought hard for first game.

In Semis, Best beat Taylor Fernandes in straight games 11-4, 11-9, 11-5 in an exciting contest. Fernandes, the 2017 Junior Caribbean queen, lost the first game but urged on by the Guyanese supporters, roared by back like a true Jaguar to take the second game; fighting tooth and nail with the Bajan sensation. But Best was too good for Taylor in the deciding game and won 11-5. Fernandes’ performance meant that although she was defeated she not disgraced.

In the other semi-final, Nicolette defeated Fung-a-Fat 11-4, 11-3, 11-8 despite some sparks of brilliance in the first game from Mary, who was also part of the Guyana women’s team in Peru, the expertise of Nicolette’s use of angles, clinical drop shots and excellent retrievals was too much for Fung-a-fat who lost in straight games.

Guyana’s Taylor Fernandes and Ashley Khalil were beaten 11-5, 11-9 by the Bajan pair of Amanda Haywood and the gifted Best in the Women’s final after the Guyanese pair showed more resistance in the second game.

In the Men’s semi-finals, Richard Chin who turns 50 next month lost 8-11, 8-11, 5-11 to Cameron Stafford of the Cayman Islands and Jamaica Christopher Binnie got the better of Bermuda’s J. Chapman to set up the final the tomorrow evening.

In the Women’s doubles, Bridgeman and Pitcairn lost to the Bajan pair of Best and Haywood 10-11, 11-9,11-6, while Guyana’s Taylor Fernandes and Ashley Khalil beat the Trini pair of Barcant and Edghill 11-0, 11-7 to set up a Guyana, Barbados Final.

In the Mixed Doubles semi-finals, Stafford and West of Cayman Islands beat Larissa Wilshire and Nyron Joseph 11-7, 6-11, 11-9.

Guyanese Kirsten Gomes, just 14, beat Melody Gillezeau of Trinidad & Tobago 3-2-to take the Plate title in the Women’s singles.

Haywood and Best won the Women’s doubles, Jason Ray Khalil and Kristen Jeffery took the Men’s Doubles, while the Mixed Doubles was won by the Cayman Islands who beat the Guyanese pair Nyron Joseph and Larissa Wilshire.

The Team Competition commence this morning at 09:00hrs before the Opening Ceremony will done from 16:00hrs.