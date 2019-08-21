15 Guyanese companies to attend oil and gas expo in Scotland

Latest update August 21st, 2019 12:59 AM
President of the Guyana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer, revealed on Monday that 20 delegates from 15 Guyanese companies will represent Guyana in an oil and gas exhibition and conference in Aberdeen, Scotland.
These 20 delegates will be attending the Society of Petroleum Engineers Offshore Europe Conference, an exhibition that is said to be Europe’s largest in the oil industry. It will run from September 3 to September 6 of this year.
“GGCI started their relationship with Aberdeen, Scotland in November, when a mission as taken to Aberdeen where a little exploration was done.
“The mission included some from both the public and private sectors and the relationships were built on education, training and skills development,” said Deygoo-Boyer during a press briefing on Monday at the residence of the British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn.
The GCCI president stated that these 20 delegates who are representing Guyana will benefit through networking and education by working with other foreign companies at the exhibition.
He further noted that that the representatives would have to use their charms to market Guyana to these foreign companies since there is little “searchable” or readily available information online.
Deygoo-Boyer adds that this may discourage their interest and investments.
Furthermore, he was keen to note that the trade mission will provide an opportunity for local companies to pitch their products and services.
“Guyana’s relationship with the UK, in an oil perspective, will be strengthened and from the private sector that is not directly a company we want to be able to prove the services and understand the network of service providers in the UK using these types of exhibitions,” the GCCI president stated.
British envoy Greg Quinn related, “This is the latest step in the relationship that was built over the last 12 to18 months… So there’re lots of opportunities here for the companies who go from here to link up and hook up with the companies in the UK.
“I think that this is an expectation that will jump the relationship to another level.”
Aug 21, 2019Story & photos by Sean Devers Watched by large and raucous crowd the Curtains came down on day three of 2019 Senior Squash Championship in Guyana as veteran Racquet wielder the ever green...
Aug 21, 2019
Aug 21, 2019
Aug 21, 2019
Aug 21, 2019
Aug 21, 2019
When you saw how the PPP Government from Jagdeo to Ramotar spent state funds, oil revenues will be wasted under a government... more
I don’t want to hear about any more oil discoveries. The more oil discoveries we have, the more we are being robbed. Guyana... more
U.S. President Donald Trump’s new rule on immigration and nationality, published on Monday, August 12, is not different... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]