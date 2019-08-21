15 Guyanese companies to attend oil and gas expo in Scotland

President of the Guyana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer, revealed on Monday that 20 delegates from 15 Guyanese companies will represent Guyana in an oil and gas exhibition and conference in Aberdeen, Scotland.

These 20 delegates will be attending the Society of Petroleum Engineers Offshore Europe Conference, an exhibition that is said to be Europe’s largest in the oil industry. It will run from September 3 to September 6 of this year.

“GGCI started their relationship with Aberdeen, Scotland in November, when a mission as taken to Aberdeen where a little exploration was done.

“The mission included some from both the public and private sectors and the relationships were built on education, training and skills development,” said Deygoo-Boyer during a press briefing on Monday at the residence of the British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn.

The GCCI president stated that these 20 delegates who are representing Guyana will benefit through networking and education by working with other foreign companies at the exhibition.

He further noted that that the representatives would have to use their charms to market Guyana to these foreign companies since there is little “searchable” or readily available information online.

Deygoo-Boyer adds that this may discourage their interest and investments.

Furthermore, he was keen to note that the trade mission will provide an opportunity for local companies to pitch their products and services.

“Guyana’s relationship with the UK, in an oil perspective, will be strengthened and from the private sector that is not directly a company we want to be able to prove the services and understand the network of service providers in the UK using these types of exhibitions,” the GCCI president stated.

British envoy Greg Quinn related, “This is the latest step in the relationship that was built over the last 12 to18 months… So there’re lots of opportunities here for the companies who go from here to link up and hook up with the companies in the UK.

“I think that this is an expectation that will jump the relationship to another level.”