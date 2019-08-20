Woman waiting on taxi at 3am dragged into home, robbed by gunman

A neighbourhood in the Grove Housing Scheme area, East Bank Demerara, is in shock after an early morning incident that saw a woman gun-butted and her apartment invaded.

Residents later criticised the police at the Golden Grove Police Station for arriving almost three hours late.

According to Cindy Fredericks, 28, a nurse who works at a city hospital, and who lives with her mom and sister in the lower apartment of a two-storey building, the gunman fired off a shot at a dog in the yard while walking nonchalantly through the street.

The apartment is located a few streets from Kaneville, a known haven for criminals.

The woman said that around 3a.m., her mother, Marcia Fredericks, 49, had gotten ready and was preparing to leave for Essequibo. She had several bags packed and had called for a taxi.

The front door was open.

“We heard the dogs barking and mommy saw the gate open.”

The daughter disclosed that she went into her room to collect some money to pay the taxi when she heard screaming.

“I went out and see a guy with a mask on, hitting mommy. He had a gun in his hands and was wearing a haversack.”

The young woman said she grabbed her little cousin and ran to the back of the apartment.

However, her sister turned back and held on the hands of the gunman.

By then, he had dragged their mother into the apartment where he continued hitting her.

“My sister thought a dog was trying to come in, but after hearing the continuous screaming, she was not scared. She ran out and held onto his hands and told him not to hit mommy anymore. He point the gun at her and say, ‘You want ah kill you?”

The man grabbed a phone belonging to the woman and left the apartment, apparently becoming nervous with the screaming. He had spent about 10 minutes there, during which time the daughters’ screaming had started to alert neighbours.

While leaving the property, the man shot at one of the dogs.

According to the landlady, who was not at home at the time, one of her dogs has since not been seen.

From all indications, the gunman had conveniently used an opportunity to attack the woman waiting on transportation, as there was evidence that somebody (most likely the intruder) had attempted to gain entry to the upstairs apartment but was unsuccessful.

The family suspect that he must have been doing so when he heard the door opening downstairs and pounced instead on the woman.

After the gunman left, the woman ran to a next-door neighbour and called the Golden Grove Police Station.

“They took about three hours. The ranks that come, including one with brown clothes, said they are not from the area.”

The police station is located a few blocks away.

According to Cindy Fredericks, her mother suffered a swelling to her head.

The women said that the gunman told them he will be returning.