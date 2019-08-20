Twenty Person Guyana Squad Departs for 2020 Concacaf Women’s U-17 Qualifiers

A 20-person National U17 shortlisted squad has departed Guyana yesterday for Curacao to compete in the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship first-round Qualifiers which began on August 17 and will conclude on August 25.

The squad comprises six international-based and 14 Guyana-based players including two Goalkeepers, five Defenders, eight Midfielders and five Forwards. Head Coach of the National U17 Women’s Team Akilah Castello, said while some last-minute squad changes had to be made, individual technical and physical evaluations influenced the selection of the final 20.

“Continuous individual technical and physical assessments were done to arrive at the final squad. We believe that providing the girls are technical and physically prepared, we will have a better chance at managing tactical decisions one match at a time.”

Guyana will play host Curacao in its first match, scheduled for tomorrow from 20:30hrs at the Stadion Ergilio Hato Willemstad. Guyana’s next Group D matches will be as follows:

Match 2: 23rd August – St. Vincent & The Grenadines vs Guyana @ 18:00hrs

Match 3: 25th August – Guyana vs The Bahamas @ 17:00hrs

According to Concacaf, there will be 32 participating teams. The qualifiers comprise the lowest ranked 16 teams, based on the Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Ranking as of July 2018, where the top-finisher of each group will advance to the knock-out stage of the championship.

These teams are: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Guyana, Honduras, Martinique, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines and US Virgin Islands.

The remaining 16 teams, consisting of top-ranked teams, based on the Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Ranking as of July 2018, will participate in the Finals Championship. Each has been placed in four groups – E, F, G and H – and will play round-robin following which “the top three finishers in each of the groups will join the winners of Groups A, B, C and D (from the qualifiers) in the round of 16,” according to Concacaf.

“The 16 teams participating in the group stage of the Final Championship are (in alphabetical order): Bermuda, Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Haiti, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago and the United States.

The knockout stage of the competition – round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final – will be played in its entirety in a single match elimination format, with the finalists and third place finisher automatically qualifying for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020.”

U 17 Women’s Squad: Concacaf Championship:

# Name Position Club

1 Ludesha Reynolds Goalkeeper Georgetown FC

2 Deekola Dougles Goalkeeper Fruta Conquerors FC

3 Allianna Holder Defender AYSO United-Los Angeles

4 Affia Hartman Defender New Amsterdam United

5 Hasha Holder Defender Fruta Conquerors FC

6 Angel Denny Defender Fruta Conquerors FC

7 Akasha Low-Koan Defender Brazil Girls FC

8 Amanda McKenzie Midfielder Fruta Conquerors FC

9 Samara Rodrigues Midfielder Region One

10 Latesha Sutherdland Midfielder Fruta Conquerors FC

11 Samantha Banfield Midfielder United FA OPDL

12 Aliea Moses Midfielder Essequibo FC

13 Sidney Facey Midfielder Unionville-Milliken Soccer Club

14 Jaida Brooks Midfielder Durham FC

15 Jenea Knight Midfielder AJAX FC

16 Alleia Alleyne Forward Fruta Conquerors FC

17 Kersti Thomas Forward Bartica FC

18 Jalade Trim Forward Kwakwani FC

19 Shanic Thornhill Forward Fruta Conquerors FC

20 Shamya Daniels Forward Fruta Conquerors FC

Technical Staff

Position Name

Head Coach Akilah Castello

Assistant Coach Gavin Fredericks

Goalkeeper Coach Jersild Wright

Physiotherapist Angelica Holder

Head of Sports Science Levi Braithwaite

International Team Coordinator Paul Beresford

Team Operations Manager Naseya Brewster

Equipment Manager Sarafina Lam