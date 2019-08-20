Latest update August 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tropical Shipping continues ‘invaluable’ motorsport support

Aug 20, 2019 Sports 0

Tropical shipping continues to share an invaluable partnership with motorsport locally, the shipping provider yesterday, assisted with three 40ft containers for Guyanese cars headed to Barbados next month.

Rameez Mohamed’s Honda civic being loaded into the Topical Shipping sponsored container.

Five cars, Rameez Momamed (Group 2 and 3 Honda Civic), Danny Persaud (Group 3 and 4 Mazda Miata), Mohan Rangasammy (Group 4 Mazda Rx7), Andrew King (Group 4 Mazda Rx7) and Kristian Jeffrey (SR3 Radicals) are the five cars that have been loaded.
The five fulfilled a request by the Bushy Park Motorsport Inc, (BPMSI) for their Williams Industries International Racemeet on September 1.
Mohamed, who is also the President of Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club, commented on the support that tropical shipping has offered the sport.
“Tropical shipping has become a pillar for motorsport in this country. They take our cars and our bikes where we need to go and their support is obviously something that is invaluable to the sport.”
Apart from loading cars for Barbados, the company is also shipping four vehicles from Trinidad for the upcoming 1320 heat drag racing event next weekend.
A rail car belonging to Sheldon Bissessar along with the Nissan Skyline of Jagdeo ‘Mad Cow’ Seecharran and two drag bikes are expected here in the next few days.
The rail car, which was here a few years ago, has sent out a strong challenge to the team Mohamed’s Enterprise GTR Godzilla.
The 1320 heat international drag race-meet speeds off this Sunday at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.
Admission for the event is $2000 for adults and $1000.
Sponsors include ISG, DEL CO ICE, R.kissoon Contracting, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Mohamed’s Enterprise, B.M. Soat, Prem’s Electrical, E-Networks, Trans-Pacific Auto Sales, Cyrils’ Taxi, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Tropical shipping and Hand in Hand.

More in this category

Sports

Tropical Shipping continues ‘invaluable’ motorsport support

Tropical Shipping continues ‘invaluable’ motorsport support

Aug 20, 2019

Tropical shipping continues to share an invaluable partnership with motorsport locally, the shipping provider yesterday, assisted with three 40ft containers for Guyanese cars headed to Barbados next...
Read More
Twenty Person Guyana Squad Departs for 2020 Concacaf Women’s U-17 Qualifiers

Twenty Person Guyana Squad Departs for 2020...

Aug 20, 2019

Tickets sale for GAW CPL home matches commences

Tickets sale for GAW CPL home matches commences

Aug 20, 2019

The Nand Persaud Group of Companies expresses appreciation

The Nand Persaud Group of Companies expresses...

Aug 20, 2019

Teams rewarded for efforts at REAL Sports Entertainment Group Masters tourney

Teams rewarded for efforts at REAL Sports...

Aug 20, 2019

Golden Jaguars’ Head Coach accepts new role; tenders resignation New Interim Head Coach appointed for CNL campaign

Golden Jaguars’ Head Coach accepts new role;...

Aug 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019