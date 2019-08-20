Tropical Shipping continues ‘invaluable’ motorsport support

Tropical shipping continues to share an invaluable partnership with motorsport locally, the shipping provider yesterday, assisted with three 40ft containers for Guyanese cars headed to Barbados next month.

Five cars, Rameez Momamed (Group 2 and 3 Honda Civic), Danny Persaud (Group 3 and 4 Mazda Miata), Mohan Rangasammy (Group 4 Mazda Rx7), Andrew King (Group 4 Mazda Rx7) and Kristian Jeffrey (SR3 Radicals) are the five cars that have been loaded.

The five fulfilled a request by the Bushy Park Motorsport Inc, (BPMSI) for their Williams Industries International Racemeet on September 1.

Mohamed, who is also the President of Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club, commented on the support that tropical shipping has offered the sport.

“Tropical shipping has become a pillar for motorsport in this country. They take our cars and our bikes where we need to go and their support is obviously something that is invaluable to the sport.”

Apart from loading cars for Barbados, the company is also shipping four vehicles from Trinidad for the upcoming 1320 heat drag racing event next weekend.

A rail car belonging to Sheldon Bissessar along with the Nissan Skyline of Jagdeo ‘Mad Cow’ Seecharran and two drag bikes are expected here in the next few days.

The rail car, which was here a few years ago, has sent out a strong challenge to the team Mohamed’s Enterprise GTR Godzilla.

The 1320 heat international drag race-meet speeds off this Sunday at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.

Admission for the event is $2000 for adults and $1000.

Sponsors include ISG, DEL CO ICE, R.kissoon Contracting, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Mohamed’s Enterprise, B.M. Soat, Prem’s Electrical, E-Networks, Trans-Pacific Auto Sales, Cyrils’ Taxi, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Tropical shipping and Hand in Hand.