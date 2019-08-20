Tickets sale for GAW CPL home matches commences

Fans can now purchase tickets for the Guyana Amazon Warriors first three home matches at the local box office at 238 Camp and Quamina Streets,

Georgetown. The sale of tickets here commenced yesterday and fans can also purchase official GAW merchandise.

The prices are; Green stand $5,000, Red Stand $5,000, Orange Stand $3,000 and Grass Mound $2,000.

The CPL is one of the fastest growing leagues in the world as over 200 million fans watched the 2018 season. The tournament made a positive economic impact across the Caribbean of US$127million.