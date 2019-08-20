The Nand Persaud Group of Companies expresses appreciation

The Nand Persaud Group of Companies along with its Sky Plus Incorporated Promotion Group once again extends gratitude to all those who assisted in making their 8th, one day horserace meet as success.

The event which was held on Sunday 11th August at the club’s facility at No36 Macedonia, Corentyne, Berbice was dubbed the “Nand Persaud Karibee Mega Sprint Classic”.

The company with its main head Office situated at the No36 Corentyne Complex is well known for its Karibee Rice Brand.

The organisers would like to take the opportunity to express thanks to Managing Director Ramesh Sunich and his Trophy Stall Group, Ansa McAl Trading, 4R Bearings and Belts, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, Nand Persaud Agri and Spare Parts, NPIC, NPG Packaging and Plastics Incorporated, A. Ramcharitar Construction, Exotic Style Trucking Service, Flexotech Incorporated, Rice Farmers- P Misir, S Jagmohan, D. Persaud, Jagdeo Racing Stables, Prem’s Electrical, Retired Jockey Abdul Latiff and NTN television among others.

It is one of the premier horseracing entities in the country and boasts a full package that includes racing track, promotional group, racehorses, stables and feed and other supplies for the horses.

Known as a pacesetter and for its innovation, generosity and organising ability, the activity was well organised and attended. It is the only race track with big screen television that offers slow motion replays.

The Nand Persaud Group of Companies is one of the leading business entities in the country and boosts a number of subsidiaries and branches throughout the country.

Among them are its Rice Milling and Packaging Complex at No36 Village, Its Retail and Wholesale Outlet at Skeldon, Blue Sky Incorporated, Nand Persaud International Communication, Green Power Solution Incorporation, NPG Packaging and Plastic Inc. its Spares Parts Agricultural and Machinery Department, and its NPI Communication, Amazonia Rice Investment Incorporated, Flexotech Incorporated, Plastific Incorporation, CV Renewables Incorporated, General Store at Rose Hall Town and the Nand Persaud Foundation. It is a leading player in the country’s Green Energy drive.

It is presently constructing a multi-million-dollar ($40M) soil testing lab at the University of Guyana (UG) Tain Berbice Campus.

The committee will also like to thank Commander B Division, Assistant Commissioner Paul Langevine and ranks of the Guyana Police Force and all for their support and look forward for their continued patronage.

Coordinator Mohindra “Mohin” Persaud is grateful for the support shown and vows to maintain the same high standard for future events. (Samuel Whyte)