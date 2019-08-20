Teams rewarded for efforts at REAL Sports Entertainment Group Masters tourney

The REAL Sports Entertainment Group masters football tournament concluded recently at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue where Club 45 were crowned champions after gaining a walk over from GT Panthers in the final.

The teams were rewarded for their efforts at a presentation ceremony held on Saturday last. Speaking with Kaieteur Sport following the presentation ceremony, REAL Sport Entertainment Group Director Challus McKinnon said the tournament went well and the players are happy with the initiative. “That’s encouraging even though we had a few hiccups, we achieved what were looking for which was to have the masters players playing in a competitive atmosphere,” he added.

He stated that the youths look up to the older players who can help to mentor them. “If the older players can get their acts together and play well and represent well on and off the pitch, the youths will be encouraged.” He said that the response has been good the players were elated and want more of it.

McKinnon thanked Ansa Mc Al under their Carib and Lucozade brands, Superbets, Nerva, Supermarket, Survival Supermarket, Vishaul Auto, Dennis Adams, M and M Snackette, Magistrate Annette Singh, Pay Less Variety Store, Fat Boys’, CRC, Marta’s Snackette, Imperior Furniture Store, Beacons Café, GFF, King’s Jewellery World, Ministry of the Presidency and the Ministry of Social Cohesion among others.