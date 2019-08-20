Supermarket manager discharged of attempted murder

Yesterday as the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) against the manager of FreshCo Supermarket, Xino Xi Qu, who was charged for attempting to murder Gregory Sanmoogan, came to a close, the defendant was discharged of the offence.

The PI was being conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and led by Police prosecutor Neville Jeffers. The accused was represented by attorney-at-law George Thomas.

Magistrate McLennan ruled in favour of the defence, indicating that there was insufficient evidence presented by the prosecutor for her to commit Xino to the High Court for trial.

On his first appearance before the court, Xino was not allowed to plead to the charge as it was made indictable. The charge stated that o

n April 22, 2019 at Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara, the defendant, with intent to commit murder, wounded Gregory Sanmoogan.

Xino was placed on $400,000 bail while his PI was being conducted.

The court had heard that on the day in question, around 08:30hrs, Sanmoogan went to the supermarket where Xino works. Sanmoogan then purchased some items and left.

It was alleged that while Sanmoogan was out on the public road, Xino came from behind and hit him on his head. He then reportedly dealt Sanmoogan several cuffs and kicks about the body.

Sanmoogan headed to the Golden Grove Police Station where he made a report. He then went to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre and was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital and admitted as a patient for several days.

It was alleged that Xino committed this act because he claimed Sanmoogan stole $200,000 cash which was left in a plastic bag on one of the cashing counters at the supermarket.