Man kills drinking partner over ‘last shot’ in bottle

A night of imbibing alcohol ended in deadly fashion for 36-year-old Oswald Henry of Kumaka Water Front, North West District.

Around 21:30 hrs last Saturday, the man was reportedly beaten to death by his drinking partner, for the remaining alcohol that was in the bottle.

According to sources, the men, who were ‘good friends’, would go to the corner shop to consume alcohol on a regular basis, but things did not go as planned last Saturday.

Kaieteur News was told that the men were sitting at the table sharing a bottle of vodka when an argument erupted as to who should be taking the last shot.

Henry reportedly held onto the bottle, and because of this, his friend became annoyed and as a result, he went a few feet away and returned with piece of wood.

The man then dealt Henry several lashes to the head. Henry collapsed and was sometime later taken to the Kumaka District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In an interview, Samantha Henry, the wife of the victim, told Kaieteur News, “He does always be drinking rum at the shop with that … they are good friends, I really don’t know why he had to kill him because of rum”.

“This boy is a known trouble maker in this place, but Oswald did not hear to lef’ this boy alone… now look what happened to him.”

Mrs. Henry also explained that when she arrived at the scene, her husband was lying on the ground, and to her, he had already passed away. She then asked persons at the shop why they did not stop the man from hitting her husband.

Persons at the scene said that they were willing to assist the man, but the suspect was menacingly waving the wood at them and also threatened to hit them if they came close.

The suspect was apprehended and is in custody assisting with the investigation.