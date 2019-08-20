Man committed to High Court for murder of Timehri youth

Latest update August 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
Twenty-two year-old Rickland Bovell will face a murder trial in the High Court after he was yesterday committed to do so, for the murder of 17-year-old David Toney, of Alliance Road, Timehri, East Bank Demerara.
It was alleged that on April 19, last, at the Timehri Docks, East Bank Demerara, Bovell murdered Toney.
Bovell, who resides at Swan Village, Linden/Soesdyke Highway, was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him.
As the Preliminary Inquiry concluded yesterday, the Chief Magistrate ruled that the prosecutor of the case, Neville Jeffers, was able to prove every element of the matter by relaying sufficient evidence against the accused.
As a result, the magistrate committed Bovell to stand trial for the offence in the High Court at the next sitting of the Assizes. Bovell is to remain on remand until his arraignment in the High Court.
The facts of the charge had stated that on the day in question, at around 03:30 hrs, Bovell was engaged in an argument with Toney and his parents over a payment for cabbage.
During the argument, Bovell allegedly pulled out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed Toney to his abdomen. The victim was picked up and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
