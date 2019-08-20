Handyman commits robbery one day after appearing in court

Latest update August 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
A handyman who was charged for four counts of robbery underarms in June, and was released on bail for those charges, yesterday stood in the prisoners’ dock before another magistrate after he was charged for robbing a man at gunpoint.
Thirty-one-year-old Cheddie Bacchus, of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him.
The charge stated that on August 8, 2019, at Chalmers Place, Georgetown, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, Bacchus robbed Ronald Jones of $47,000 in articles and $15,000 cash.
Police prosecutor Shellon Daniels objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the fact that he has four pending charges against him before another court, and that he was recently released on bail, when he committed the offence.
After listening to the prosecutor, Senior Magistrate Daly remanded the defendant to prison until September 23, when he is expected to make his next court appearance.
In June, Bacchus had appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after he was charged with four offences.
The first charge stated that on May 12, 2019, at Cemetery Road, Georgetown, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Basil Agard of a gold chain valued at $150,000 and a cellular phone valued at $10,000.
The second charge stated that on the said date and location, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Amid Ferguson of a Jialing motorcycle valued at $275,000, and a cell phone valued at $10,000 as well as $3000 in cash.
The third charge read that on the June 20, 2019 at Princes Street, Georgetown, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Onika Hinds of a gold chain valued at $46,000.
And the final charge stated that on the same date and location, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Ashanti Wilson of a LG cellular phone valued $46,000, a gold chain valued $120,000 and an Anne Klein watch valued at $15,000.
