GuySuCo aircraft crashes at Berbice airstrip – Civil Aviation launches probe

Latest update August 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched a probe into an incident involving an aircraft at a Berbice airstrip over a week ago.
According to Director-General of GCAA, Lt Colonel, Egbert Field, who recently returned home after leave, he has been briefed of an incident that occurred in Region Six.
Reportedly, the plane is attached to the state-owned Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).
According to Berbice officials, the aircraft landed over a week ago at the Rose Hall airstrip and was said to have hit a structure nearby.
No one was hurt and from all indications, there was not much damage to the aircraft.
Field disclosed that part of the investigation will be to determine whether a timely report of the incident was made to the GCAA – the regulator of the country’s airspace.
Inspectors of the GCAA journeyed to Berbice the day after the incident to check on the damage.
According to the Director-General, the GCAA will be calling in the pilot for an interview this week.
“We are checking on a matter. A team went up the day after the incident. The matter is under investigation,” the Director-General disclosed.
He said that from his briefings, the incident occurred less than two weeks ago.
Field said that the plane was not badly damaged.
