Graphic designer is latest road fatality

Aug 20, 2019 News 0

A 24-year-old graphic designer is now dead after colliding with a pedestrian on Sunday on the Seafield, West Coast Berbice Public Road.

Dead: Latchman Hansraj

Reports suggest that Latchman Hansraj was returning from a horse racing meet at Rising Sun Track in Berbice on a motorbike, when he collided with a female on the public road. Eyewitnesses said that the impact flung Hansraj from his bike, which skidded with sparks flying for several feet before crashing into a moving car.
The pedestrian, who was said to be a female, was picked up in a conscious state and rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where she was treated and sent away. Hansraj on the other hand was pronounced dead on arrival.
Relatives said at around 23:00 hrs on Sunday, they were summoned to the hospital where they were confronted with the shocking news of his demise.
According to police reports, the now deceased man was riding along the northern side of the road while the pedestrian was also using the same side but heading in an easterly direction when the incident took place.
Hansraj sustained severe head injuries and other injuries about the body. His remains were up to yesterday at the Anthony Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

