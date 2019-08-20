Fleeing chain snatcher hospitalised after running into police vehicle

An 18–year–old James Street, Albouystown resident experienced karma almost immediately yesterday, when he was struck by a police vehicle, while trying to escape after snatching a woman’s chain.

According to sources, while in the vicinity of Ketley Primary School in Charlestown, the young man snatched a gold chain from a young woman and was running away when he was hit down by a police vehicle that was patrolling in the area.

An eyewitness stated that, “he snatched the woman chain and is running, he running to go home when he bank the corner and the police van knock him down.”

He is presently a patient under guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The woman’s chain was reportedly in his hand when he was struck down.