De diplomats don’t cuss dem own

De diplomats is real diplomats. When dem talk you would hear a whole speech and don’t understand a word dem seh. Of course de people who does listen is diplomats, too, because dem does clap when de speech done.

Guyana got many diplomats. Some of dem come from foreign countries and some of dem born and grow right here. When is elections time, you does hear these diplomats. Dem does talk when dem don’t agree wid de government or wid de opposition.

But dem don’t come out and seh suh right away. Dem does talk in a roundabout manner. But sometimes dem does be clear and dat is how Sityra Gyal cuss out de American Ambassador. He did talk he mind about de radio licence giveaway.

Dem tell Soulja Bai how he got to respect de CCJ court ruling and how he got to abide by de constitution. De only thing dem ain’t tell him public is when to hold elections.

De odda day dem boys discover dat dem diplomats don’t seh nutten when dem involve. Dem never hear a diplomat criticize de leader of de country. Which Guyanese ever hear de US Ambassador seh anything ‘bout Donald Trump?

De British got nuff problems wid Brexit. Dem done change three Prime Minister since de Brexit vote but you never hear a British diplomat talk bad ‘bout any British Prime Minister. And right away dem boys know dat no American Ambassador or British High Commissioner would seh anything bad ‘bout de contract wha Guyana sign wid Exxon and Tullow.

When reporters ask de Ambassador who gone and wuk wid de gold company wha he think ‘bout de contract wid ExxonMobil de man seh it was good. He tell dem don’t only look at de royalty. Dem must also look at de profit share. No American diplomat would seh de contract is a bad one.

Yesterday, some reporter ask de British High Commissioner wha he think ‘bout de Tullow contract. De man seh he refuse to comment. Dem boys sorry de next question wasn’t about Guyana elections.

Talk half and be like dem diplomats.