Age is not a barrier: Top 10 performer writes CSEC at 14 ─ wants to be a doctor

Aug 20, 2019 News 0

“You don’t really feel the difference because after awhile you just blend in, and you don’t really remember who is what age,” said 14-year old Manoj Lachhman, who claimed his rightful place among Guyana’s top 10 outstanding performers at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examinations.

Manoj Lachhman with his parents.

According to the young scholar, his tender age did not adversely affect the relationship shared with his classmates. “Sometimes if they don’t understand something, they would come to me. If I don’t understand, I would then try to understand and explain to them,” Lachhman explained.
A student of the Saraswati Vidya Niketan School on the West Coast of Demerara, Lachhman’s parents were particularly overjoyed with his performance.
“I cried, but it was tears of joy. I was so excited… I feel on top of the world. I feel like God is so great. God did a wonderful job,” the lad’s teary-eyed mother stated. She noted that she is most proud of teaching the CSEC top student to read from an early age.
Meanwhile, Lachhman’s father shared that his son’s performance came as a happy surprise.
“I advised him to continue to do what he is doing because he has a goal to become a doctor,” the proud father related.
In his words of encouragement for other students, Lachhman said that academic success “depends on how much you focus in class. If you focus in class, then you don’t really have to do much studying, because you retain most of the information from class… focus on class. Do not get distracted at all. When you come home every night, revise what you did for the day.”
The young man is currently enrolled to sit the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE), after which he plans to attend the University of Guyana (UG) to further his studies. (DPI)

